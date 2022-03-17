EPL Points Table 2021/22: Check Top Goal Scorer, Team Standings After LIV Vs ARS Game

Liverpool's outstanding 2-0 victory over Arsenal has reignited the English Premier League (EPL) title race as the Reds are only a point behind leaders Manchester City after 29 games played each. With the two sides set to meet each other at the Etihad Stadium on April 10, that clash could very much prove to be the title decider and provide a clear direction of where the championship is heading this season.

Following the Reds' stunning away victory over the Gunners, here is a look at the complete EPL Points Table 2022 and a look at who are the Premier League's top goalscorers this season.

EPL Points Table 2022

Position Teams Games Played Points GD 1 Manchester City 29 70 50 2 Liverpool 29 69 55 3 Chelsea 28 59 38 4 Arsenal 27 51 12 5 Manchester United 29 50 8 6 West Ham 29 48 12 7 Tottenham 28 48 9 8 Wolves 29 46 6 9 Aston Villa 28 36 2 10 Southampton 29 35 -9 11 Crystal Palace 29 34 1 12 Leicester City 26 33 -5 13 Brighton 29 33 -10 14 Newcastle 28 31 -16 15 Brentford 29 30 -13 16 Leeds United 29 26 -34 17 Everton 26 22 -19 18 Watford 29 22 -26 19 Burnley 27 21 -16 20 Norwich City 29 17 -45

𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗦𝗘 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬 𝗘𝗡𝗗 𝗦𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗘𝗦 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2JwhQNX9Xj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 16, 2022

EPL Top goal scorers after Arsenal vs Liverpool game

Rank Player Goals 1 Mohamed Salah 20 2 Diogo Jota 13 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 12 3 Harry Kane 12 3 Sadio Mane 12 6 Son Heung-Min 11 6 Ivan Toney 11 8 Riyad Mahrez 10 8 Raheem Sterling 10 8 Jamie Vardy 10

Robbo bringing up 5️⃣0️⃣ Reds assists 🤩



𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩. 𝘼. 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧. 👏 pic.twitter.com/WvXcjY1yRC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 16, 2022

Arsenal vs Liverpool EPL clash review: Jota scores once again

After a disappointing performance in the first half from Liverpool, Diogo Jota opened the scoring for them in the 54th minute as he registered his sixth goal against them in eight Premier League games. The Portuguese international's goal was followed by a strike from a returning Roberto Firmino, who scored his goal with a special touch past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, to wrap up the three points for Liverpool.

One down, 9️⃣ to go... — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 17, 2022

Image: AP