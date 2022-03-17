EPL Points Table 2021/22: Check Top Goal Scorer, Team Standings After LIV Vs ARS Game

Quick links:
Liverpool's outstanding 2-0 victory over Arsenal has reignited the English Premier League (EPL) title race as the Reds are only a point behind leaders Manchester City after 29 games played each. With the two sides set to meet each other at the Etihad Stadium on April 10, that clash could very much prove to be the title decider and provide a clear direction of where the championship is heading this season.
Following the Reds' stunning away victory over the Gunners, here is a look at the complete EPL Points Table 2022 and a look at who are the Premier League's top goalscorers this season.
|
Position
|Teams
|Games Played
|Points
|GD
|1
|Manchester City
|29
|70
|50
|2
|Liverpool
|29
|69
|55
|3
|Chelsea
|28
|59
|38
|4
|Arsenal
|27
|51
|12
|5
|Manchester United
|29
|50
|8
|6
|West Ham
|29
|48
|12
|7
|Tottenham
|28
|48
|9
|8
|Wolves
|29
|46
|6
|9
|Aston Villa
|28
|36
|2
|10
|Southampton
|29
|35
|-9
|11
|Crystal Palace
|29
|34
|1
|12
|Leicester City
|26
|33
|-5
|13
|Brighton
|29
|33
|-10
|14
|Newcastle
|28
|31
|-16
|15
|Brentford
|29
|30
|-13
|16
|Leeds United
|29
|26
|-34
|17
|Everton
|26
|22
|-19
|18
|Watford
|29
|22
|-26
|19
|Burnley
|27
|21
|-16
|20
|Norwich City
|29
|17
|-45
|Rank
|Player
|Goals
|1
|Mohamed Salah
|20
|2
|Diogo Jota
|13
|3
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|12
|3
|Harry Kane
|12
|3
|Sadio Mane
|12
|6
|Son Heung-Min
|11
|6
|Ivan Toney
|11
|8
|Riyad Mahrez
|10
|8
|Raheem Sterling
|10
|8
|Jamie Vardy
|10
After a disappointing performance in the first half from Liverpool, Diogo Jota opened the scoring for them in the 54th minute as he registered his sixth goal against them in eight Premier League games. The Portuguese international's goal was followed by a strike from a returning Roberto Firmino, who scored his goal with a special touch past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, to wrap up the three points for Liverpool.
