Erik Ten Hag Optimistic Over Glazers Putting Man United On Sale; Cites Newcastle Example

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag revealed his take on Manchester United going up for sale and said he is aware of the development, despite not talking with owners, the Glazer family. As reported by The Athletic, the Dutch manager seemed optimistic about potential investments coming into the club. He cited the example of several club football giants like Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, and Newcastle, while explaining how investments help in the team’s rise and make them strong.

'There will be more investment possible': Erik ten Hag on Manchester United sale

“My information is that it will only be good things because there will be more investment possible, which is good. I look at the competition around the Premier League. They all have the opportunity to invest. It’s a tough competition between seven or eight clubs,” explained Ten Hag. The United manager referred to the Newcastle takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium last year and added how the team environment and culture get boosted by it.

“They (Newcastle) have done well. They did the right investments and that is what you have to value. Make the right environment and culture and he (head coach Eddie Howe) has done really well,” the Dutchman added. It is pertinent to mention that the Glazers started buying shares in the Old Trafford-based in 2003, under completely different circumstances.

United and Arsenal were the big forces in the Premier League back then. However, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003, and Manchester City was boasted by an Abu Dhabi ownership in 2008. While Newcastle received investment from Saudi Arabia last year, Tottenham Hotspur have a better stadium and a better training ground, among other facilities which has made them hold on to players and also reach a UEFA Champions League final.

Manchester United's announcement about owners putting the club on sale

On November 22, 2022, Manchester United released a statement on the official website, where they confirmed that the club is being put on sale. “Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU), one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club. The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalise on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially,” an excerpt from the statement read.

It is pertinent to mention that United mutually decided to terminate their contract with Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo after he made several revelations about the club in an interview. He alleged the club manager Ten Hag didn’t respect him, while also saying that the club hasn’t changed a bit since he ended his first spell at the club in 2009. Ronaldo also pointed out how the club is yet to update its facilities, including the gym.