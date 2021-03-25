Erling Haaland And Other Norway Players Take Stand Against Human Rights Breaches In Qatar

Qatar, the hosts for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have come under some massive criticism ever since reports of mass human rights violations have begun doing the rounds during the preparation for the top competition. With the deaths of thousands of migrants workers since winning the mandate for the World Cup, the Norwegian football team led by Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland decided to rake up the issue, as they donned special shirts before the qualifiers.

Special Norway national football team t-shirts to protest Qatar World Cup controversy

In Norway, there have been demands of boycotting the World Cup in Qatar amid the mass human riots violations with local club Tromso in the forefront. The impact was seemingly on the fore when the players wore specially imprinted shirts to create awareness and call out the hosts for the Qatar World Cup controversy.

Martin Odegaard and coach Ståle Solbakken had announced the team's intent to send out a stern message on the controversy. And the team's shirt read, "Human Rights, on and off the pitch." As quoted by Sky Sports, the coach said, "t's about putting pressure on FIFA to be even more direct, even firmer with the authorities in Qatar, to impose stricter requirements."

Committee set up to decide on Norway participation amid Qatar World Cup death toll

The Arsenal midfielder was also clearing about his team's stand on the issue. He said, "I have the impression that a lot of (players) are interested in this, care about it and want to do something to try and contribute in a good way." Notably, a meeting will be called up by the Norway Football Federation (NFF) to decide if the competition should be boycotted.

The committee set up by the NFF consists of 14 people, not necessarily associated with football. The committee will find ways to respond to Qatar's rigid labour policies, resulting in mass human rights violations in the country. It will study, assess and set on which instrument the national team should use for its response.

According to a shocking study by the Guardian, more than 6,500 migrant workers have died since the announcement of Qatar being the 2022 World Cup host. 37 of these deaths are directly related to the construction of stadiums for the top FIFA competition scheduled a couple of years later.

World Cup European Qualifiers results: Norway hammer Gibraltar

Meanwhile, the Norwegian football team went on to bag a thrilling victory in their opening World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar. Despite Erling Haaland's failure to score in the game, Alexander Sorloth, Kristian Thorstvedt and Jonas Svensson scored once each, while conceding none.

