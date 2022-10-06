Erling Haaland Has Release Clause To Join Real Madrid In 2024? Pep Guardiola Answers

Manchester City won their third UEFA Champions League match of the 2022-23 season on Wednesday night, after defeating Copenhagen by 5-0 at their home. While Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland registered a brace within 32 minutes of the game, an own goal by Davit Khocolava in the 39th minute, followed by Riyad Mahrez’s penalty in the 55th minute and Julian Alvarez’s strike at the 76th minute handed City an impressive win. After the match, City manager Pep Guardiola shed light on the rumors surrounding Haaland.

The manager spoke about the reports in Spain that claim Haaland’s contract with the club has a special release clause, that will make him join LaLiga giants Real Madrid in 2024. Guardiola turned down the rumors by calling them “not true”. The manager denied all claims that Madrid have engineered any such agreement to sign him.

ℹ️ Champions League goals:



⚽️2⃣8⃣ Erling Haaland

⚽️2⃣7⃣ Rivaldo

⚽️2⃣7⃣ Luis Suárez #UCL pic.twitter.com/SbCtq8AwIi — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 5, 2022

'He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid: Pep Guardiola

As per BBC, speaking after the game, Guardiola said, “It's not true. He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid, or any other team. Am I annoyed by the rumours? No, absolutely not. Rumours, and people talking, you cannot control it - so always we have to worry about what we can control. The important thing is that he has adapted [since joining City] really well. I have the feeling he is incredibly happy here, and this is the most important thing.”

Erling Haaland has already registered 19 goals this season

Haaland has become the new big thing in English football ever since he joined City, following a move from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. His brace on Wednesday took his tally of goals in the season to 19 goals in 12 matches. Out of the 19, he has scored five goals in three UCL games and 14 goals in eight Premier League matches.

Meanwhile, after the win, Guardiola spoke about his side’s performance in the UCL game. “Today I put the best selection to win the game because we need the best players for this tight schedule. Of course, it’s always an excellent result. I know people talk about Copenhagen but they defend really well”.