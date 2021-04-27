Erling Haaland Likely To Leave Dortmund If Team Misses Out On Champions League Football

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is rumoured to leave the German side with the Bundesliga outfit struggling to cement a spot in the final four of the league table. Borussia Dortmund are currently ranked fifth on the Bundesliga standings with 55 points to their name as they trail 4th-placed Frankurt by a point and are two points away from matching third-placed Wolfsburg's tally. With less than eight league matches left, it is being rumoured that the Norwegian striker is growing impatient and Erling Haaland transfer news suggesting that the 20-year-old could leave Dortmund if they miss out on the Champions League next season.

Erling Haaland is right up there next to the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski amongst some of the deadliest strikers in world football. The Norwegian international just cannot stop scoring and has already accumulated 100 career goals at the age of 20. He has been in excellent form for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 49 goals in 52 appearances for them since signing for the club in January 2020.

Despite Haaland's heroics, Borussia Dortmund have struggled in the Bundesliga this season and face the possibility of missing out on Champions League football next year. According to various reports, Erling Haaland has expressed his desire to continue to play in Europe's topmost club competition and keep on testing himself against the very best in world football. The Norwegian star is rumoured to be firm on his decision and is expected to move at the end of the ongoing campaign if Borussia Dortmund miss out on the Champions League.

Given his fantastic form and potential, there has been a massive interest in the Norway striker from various elite clubs across Europe who are looking to battle it out and fight for the player's signature. European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are reported to be vying for the Borussia Dortmund star.

Mino Raiola is meeting with Real Madrid after Barcelona and the plan for #Haaland is so clear: talk with 5 top clubs interested, their projects, proposals and then decide for the future. It’ll be a long race.



BVB position: won’t accept less than €150m to sell him this summer. https://t.co/U6D8TyobWS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2021

Earlier, reports of Haaland's super-agent Mino Raiola being involved in getting his client a mega-money deal were floating around at the beginning of the month. Raiola and Haalnad's father were also rumoured to meet representatives of the Barcelona and Real Madrid board to discuss a potential deal for the Dortmund striker. It is also being rumoured that the 20-year-old's agent is expected to demand jaw-dropping wages with the whole transfer fees and wages in totality set to cost at least £300 million,

The 20-year-old striker is expected to cost his potential suitors a lot of transfer fees amid their financial crisis in the ongoing pandemic with Borussia Dortmund expected to put a hefty price tag and demand nothing short of 150m euros in the summer.