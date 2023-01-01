Erling Haaland Says 'there's More To Come' After He Breaks Another Premier League Record

A few days after Erling Haaland broke the record to become the fastest player in history to score 20 Premier League goals, he has broken yet another record. The Norwegian striker brought up his 21st league goal on December 31 against Everton to become the first player in history to score this many goals before the start of the New Year in a single Premier League season. After breaking yet another Premier League record, Haaland took to social media and said that there is 'more to come.'

Hey guys, big year behind me, lots of changes, but, most importantly, changes for the best. Thanks for all the love along the way and let's stick together in 2023. As I always say, more to come! 😉 pic.twitter.com/fe9VmXlw7u — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 31, 2022

Erling Haaland is on track to beat ultimate Premier League record

With 21 league goals after just 15 matches, Erling Haaland is very much on track to register the ultimate Premier League record of scoring the most number of goals in a season. The record in a 38-game season is currently held by star Liverpool winger Mohammed Salah, who found the back of the net on 32 occasions in the 2017-18 season.

Meanwhile, the all-time record is jointly held by legendary Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer and Manchester United legend Andy Cole, who scored 34 goals each. However, it is pertinent to note that both Shearer and Cole scored these many goals in a 42-game campaign and not 38.

Haaland's current goalscoring record is so staggering that only Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane (26) has scored more goals than the Norwegian in the entirety of 2022, even though the former only made his Premier League debut in August.

Haaland is also way clear of the rest in the golden boot race for the 2022/23 season as Kane, who is second on the list, has only managed to score 13 goals. A comparison of Haaland's startling goalscoring record this season compared to other Premier League players is mentioned below:

Only Harry Kane (26) scored more #PL goals than @ErlingHaaland (21) in 2022, even though he made his @ManCity debut in August! 😳 pic.twitter.com/Z3ZWv5tSGg — Premier League (@premierleague) December 31, 2022