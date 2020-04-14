Erling Haaland To Real Madrid Unlikely To Happen Anytime Soon: Reports

Erling Haaland has been the talk of the town at Borussia Dortmund ever since making the switch from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window. However, following impressive displays for Dortmund, LaLiga giants Real Madrid are reportedly keen over a possible Erling Haaland transfer in the summer window. Real Madrid are in dire need of a goalscorer like Erling Haaland but according to reports in Germany, the Spanish giants have been handed a major blow.

ALSO READ: Lampard Proud Of Chelsea's Response To Coronavirus Crisis

Erling Haaland transfer to Dortmund: Man United rejected

Dortmund secured the Erling Haaland transfer from Salzburg for a fee of around a reported €20 million ($21.89 million) earlier this year in January. The Norwegian scored 28 goals in all competitions in just half a season with the Austrian club. Although Premier League side Man United had the opportunity to secure a Haaland transfer before Dortmund, the Red Devils missed out on the goalscoring sensation.

ALSO READ: Premier League Transfer Embargo Could Follow Wage Cuts: Neville

Erling Haaland transfer news: Real Madrid interested in Erling Haaland

LaLiga heavyweights Real Madrid are strongly linked with a move for Elring Haaland to lure the forward to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. It is reported that a number of top clubs in Europe are monitoring Haaland but Real Madrid are leading the race for his signature. Since joining Dortmund, Erling Haaland has netted 12 times in all competitions until the spread of the coronavirus put a stop to football activities.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-Oiled Machine

Real Madrid have a minute chance of signing Erling Haaland

Reports from Germany state that Erling Haaland is extremely happy at the Westfalenstadion and is yearning to grow and develop as a player at Dortmund. Erling Haaland signed a four-year contract with Dortmund that keeps him at the club until 2024. According to news outlet Bild, Real Madrid have very little chance of signing Haaland in the summer as his transfer clause does not kick in until the summer of 2022. The Spanish giants are expected to launch a €75 million ($82 million) bid for the striker but Dortmund are reportedly unwilling to entertain any offers for the Norwegian goalscoring sensation. According to reports, Dortmund value Haaland well above the offer from Real Madrid.

A Erling Haaland transfer tug-of-war to entertain us today



In Spain, Marca say Real Madrid are ready to trigger his release clause this summer.



Bild have hit back in Germany—they say his clause doesn't kick in till summer 2022. — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) April 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Ronaldo And Portugal Squad Give Amateur Clubs Financial Boost