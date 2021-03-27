Erling Haaland Transfer Fee Set At €180 MILLION For The Summer: Report

As per a recent report, the Erling Haaland transfer fee is reported to be €180 million. Borrusia Dortmund have set this outrageous transfer fee in anticipation of a highly contested battle for their star striker amongst Europe's elite clubs. Man City seem to be the favourites to sign the Norwegian striker as a replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Borrusia Dortmund slap Erling Haaland transfer fee

According to Stephan Uersfeld and Rodri Faez in the latest edition of the ESPN Insider Notebook, Borussia Dortmund have set Erling Haaland transfer value at a staggering €180 million. Even though the forward's current contract includes a very minimal release clause in comparison to his valuation, this clause is not active until the summer of 2022. As a result, Dortmund may hold on to their prized asset for another 12 months considering no team meets their transfer fee. This is the same technique used by Dortmund to hold on to Jadon Sancho last year amidst interest from Man United.

Erling Haaland transfer value: Erling Haaland to Man City

At an astronomical valuation of €180 million, few clubs are likely to meet the transfer fee considering the financial situation of many of Europe's top clubs. Manchester City are one club that can meet this transfer fee. As reported by the Telegraph, Haaland is Manchester City's top target this summer given the contract situation surrounding Sergio Aguero.

PEP ðŸ’¬ He's a player for Borussia Dortmund [Haaland] - I don't like when people talk about our players. You understand I cannot answer this question. — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 19, 2021

However, signing Europe's top talent will not be that easy as several European clubs are lining up bids for the Norwegian striker. Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all keen to land the signature of the 20-year old. However, as per sources from ESPN, Manchester City are surprised to see the optimistic reports in Spain regarding the two teams hoping to sign the striker given the enormous transfer fee.

Haaland latest: Erling Haaland contract demands

The Norwegian striker has been a revelation ever since he signed for Borussia Dortmund last year. With 31 goals in 30 appearances, Haaland is challenging the likes of Robert Lewandowski for the highest goals in all competitions in Europe. Considering the form of the striker at just 20-years old, several clubs are bound to want the striker but not all clubs will agree to pay his contract demands. According to the Daily Star, the Norwegian has demanded a basic £300k weekly wage and a five-year deal. Meanwhile, Haaland currently earns £141,000 per week at Dortmund.