Erling Haaland Transfer News: Mino Raiola Makes His Way To England To Deal With 4 PL Clubs

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland’s father Alf-Inge and his agent Mino Raiola took many by surprise when they landed in Barcelona on Thursday to discuss the player’s move. Later that evening, the two arrived in Madrid to hold talks with Real Madrid. And it seems there’s no stopping for the duo as they plan a visit to Manchester United next, apart from the planned discussion with three other Premier League clubs.

Erling Haaland transfer news: Talks of a Haaland to Man United move reignite?

Man United came close to sealing the Erling Haaland in the January transfer window of 2020. But the Haaland to Man United talks fell through and the Norwegian international went on to seal a move to Borussia Dortmund. Despite the Erling Haaland transfer failure, Man United are yet to give up on their pursuit and look to sign him next summer.

Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, and his agent Mino Raiola are set for meetings in London with Man City, Chelsea, Man United and Liverpool on Friday about a move for the Norwegian striker. The pair have already met with Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) pic.twitter.com/UzUjVnxCUh — Global Watch Football (@gwfootball_) April 2, 2021

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, Alf-Inge and Mino Raiola will soon pay a visit to the UK to discuss over a potential move to Man United. However, Man United aren’t the only club interested in signing the 20-year-old. The likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested and the duo will hold talks with these clubs as well.

Erling Haaland transfer news: Haaland to Man City next summer?

Man City are one of the favourable destinations for Erling Haaland. Man City's focus on Erling Haaland could be comprehended from Sergio Aguero's situation at Etihad. The club's all-time leading goalscorer sees off his contract once the current season concludes and had recently announced that he will leave the Etihad outfit, bringing an end to his decade-long stint in the Premier League.

Borussia Dortmund have increased the Haaland value to £150 million. Notably, the Premier League heavyweights possess the financial muscle to pay the hefty amount. It is being claimed that the entire operation to sign Haaland, along with his wages for the next five years will cost Man City at least £300 million.

Talks held with Barcelona, Real Madrid amid Haaland to Man City rumours

According to a report by Sport, Alf-Inge and Mino Raiola were in Barcelona on Thursday to hold talks with president Joan Laporta. The Barcelona president had promised to sign the Dortmund star if elected to the highest office at Camp Nou, citing his exceptional relationship with Mino Raiola.

Besides, it was also reported that the duo flew down to the Spanish capital to understand Real Madrid's plan for the young sensation. Los Blancos look to spend big in the summer transfer window with several reports asserting that the defending LaLiga champions will attempt to sign Haaland along with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Erling Haaland goals: Norwegian has 34 goals in 36 appearances

The Erling Haaland net worth stands at $12 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, has been one of the forces to reckon with in Germany. The Erling Haaland goals stand at 31 at the moment in 30 appearances across all competitions, emerging as the likeable competitor for Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.

Meanwhile, he is bound by a contract with the Bundesliga heavyweights until June 2024. The Norwegian international has a release clause estimated at £64 million. However, the clause shall come into effect only in the summer of 2022, according to the Here We Go podcast.

Note: The Erling Haaland net worth figure has been sourced from the above-mentioned website. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the figure.

Image courtesy: Dortmund Instagram