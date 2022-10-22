Erling Haaland's Agent Places Startling £1 Billion Valuation On In-form Man City Striker

With 22 goals already across all competitions after just 15 matches, star Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm. Amid the Norwegian's staggering form, his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has given a startling £1 billion valuation for the 22-year-old.

Pimenta believes Haaland worth around £1 bn

While speaking to Sky Sports, Rafaela Pimenta said, "If you put together his football value, his image value, his sponsor value, it is for sure £1 billion. It's normal to compare Erling with [Kylian] Mbappe, so you have a little bit of an idea of the market -- I think Erling would be the first player to achieve a transfer that would be around £1 billion."

Erling Haaland's agent's comments come after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had declined that the 22-year-old has any release clause. After the question was put to the Spanish coach, the same was also put forward to Pimenta, who replied, "The good and bad of being a lawyer is that you know what you cannot say. You don't need somebody poking you like, 'Don't say this, don't say that.' I cannot talk about it."

When asked if Manchester City would hold discussions with Haaland about the renewal of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, Pimenta responded, "I hope so. If they want to discuss it today, we'd be happy. Why not? Always good."

It is astonishing that Haaland, who is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2027, has only spent a few months in the Premier League and there are already talks about a renewal.

Erling Haaland scores another brace against Brighton

Soon after Erling Haaland's agent commented about the star-studded striker's valuation, the Norweigan found the back of the net once again during Manchester City's game against Brighton. The 22-year-old scored two goals against the Seagulls to take the Citizens just one point behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

The brace helped Haaland to increase his Premier League goal tally to 17 for the season, just six fewer than the number of goals scored by both Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min to win the Golden Boot last season.