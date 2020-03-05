Erling Haaland's Father Hints At Real Madrid Move In The Future With This Comment

Erling Haaland has established himself as one of the top talents in European football over the last nine months or so. The Norwegian youngster burst onto the European stage with a hat-trick in his first-ever UEFA Champions League match. He has not looked back since. Erling Haaland penned a deal with Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window and has already notched up 12 goals in nine matches for the Bundesliga side. His ruthless displays in front of goal have linked him with a future move to Real Madrid.

Erling Haaland voted as the player of the month for February

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ in February alone 🔥



Erling Haaland is your BVB fan-vote Player of the Month 🏅 pic.twitter.com/evVl4Rd4Vh — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 3, 2020

Real Madrid transfer rumours

Erling Haaland's father hints at Real Madrid move in the coming years

Alf-Inge Haaland on Erling Haaland's future:



🗣 "We were linked to more than 100 teams, but it is true that La Liga would be a very good league for my son, with great teams. You never know if he will play in Spain. What has to happen, will happen." pic.twitter.com/XDB3ATsWlt — Goal (@goal) March 5, 2020

It is a well-known fact that Real Madrid are undergoing a transition at the moment. Zinedine Zidane's side have been inconsistent over the last couple of seasons ever since Cristiano Ronaldo departed for Juventus. Real Madrid were linked with a big-money move for PSG starlet Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming transfer window. However, Erling Haaland has also emerged as a possible transfer target for Florentino Perez and Co. At 19. Erling Haaland could definitely be the player that Real Madrid need. There are also some talented young Brazilians like - Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes and Reinier Jesus to support him. Not to mention, Eden Hazard would love some attacking talent alongside him at Real Madrid if they intend to become European champions once again.

Jadon Sancho heaps praise on Borussia Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland

Jadon Sancho on Erling Håland:



🗣 “He’s great. He scores in every type of position and it’s always good to have that main striker. Playing behind him and with him is just a great feeling. I know where to find him and where he wants the ball – so it’s a good understanding.” pic.twitter.com/JNTzENR4rx — PurelyFootball UK (@PurelyFootball) March 1, 2020

