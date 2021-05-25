ETT Vs RAE Dream11: Al-Ettifaq Vs Al-Raed Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Matchday 29 of the ongoing Saudi Professional League sees Al-Ettifaq take on Al-Raed on Tuesday, May 25. The Saudi Arabian domestic league clash is all set to be played at the Moreton Daily Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 11:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the ETT vs RAE Dream11 Team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

ETT vs RAE Match Preview

Al-Ettifaq will head into the game after breaking their two match-winning runs following their narrow 3-2 loss against Al-Batin in their previous outing. Currently slotted sixth on the league table, the hosts have recorded 12 wins while playing out five draws and suffering from 11 losses this season. With 41 points from 28 games, the hosts stand a chance to bridge the four-point gap separating them and fifth-ranked Al-Nassr FC on Tuesday.

Al-Raed on the other end find themselves heading into the game as the 10th ranked team on the Saudi Arabian Professional League table having recorded 10 wins from 28 games while playing out five draws and losing 13 matches this season. Al-Raed will be will heading into the game following their two consecutive losses against Al-Taawoun and Al Nassr FC in their previous outings. With 35 points against their name, the visitors stand a chance to break into the top half of the table win a win on Tuesday. However, Al-Raed will have a tough task at hand and will have to bring their A-game if they want to snatch away any points from Al-Ettifaq.

ETT vs RAE Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - W. Azarou or K. El-Berkaoui

Vice-Captain - S. Doukara or A. Al-Zaein

ETT vs RAE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- M. Alhaeti

Defenders – N. Miletic, K. Mets, A. Al-Fahad

Midfielders –N. Sliti, M. Marin, M. Al-Kowalkaby, A. Al-Zaein

Strikers – S. Doukara, K. El-Berkaoui, W. Azarou

ETT vs RAE Dream11 Prediction

We predict Al-Ettifaq to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Prediction- Al-Ettifaq 1-0 Al-Raed

Note: The above ETT vs RAE Dream11 prediction, ETT vs RAE Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ETT vs RAE Dream11 Team and ETT vs RAE Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result