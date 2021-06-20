EURO 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Photographer, Tells Cameraperson 'better Than You!'

Quick links:
Image Courtesy: @EURO2020
Cristiano Ronaldo is on a roll in the ongoing Euro 2020. The Portugal captain became the all-time top goal-scorer in the history of the European Championships after a superb match-winning brace against Hungary earlier this week. At the same time, he was also in the news for moving aside two Coca-Cola bottles that were placed near him as he urged everyone to drink water during a press conference. The football megastar's stunt reportedly cost the soft-drink manufacturer a whopping $ 4 billion.
Now, 'CR7' decided to entertain his fans and well-wishers by turning photographer.
Lately, during a photoshoot of the Portugal team, Cristiano decided to take a shot by clicking the photograph of his team-mate and defender Pepe. However, what really stands out here is that after the modern-day football great successfully clicked the picture, he turned to the cameraman and said ’Better than you’.
The video was posted by Euro 2020 on their official Twitter handle. Take a look:
When Cristiano Ronaldo turned photographer at the Portugal media day! "Better than you!" 🤣🤣🤣#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/y0LkqtaIlL— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021
Once it came to the notice of the fans, they were left in splits and just could not help themselves. Here are some of the reactions.
😂😂😂😂👌— Ron 🇵🇹 (@RMron7) June 19, 2021
Better than you🤣🔥😎— MD Sakib Kamal (@iamskansari28) June 19, 2021
Goat at everything— 🐐C-R🐐 (@Hallo92094993) June 19, 2021
Is there anything he can’t do? 🐐— 🇵🇹 (@___sanele) June 19, 2021
This is why Cristiano is best photographer of all time— Hatim Fidvi (@Fidvihatim4) June 19, 2021
Ya can't hate Ronaldo 😂😂😂❤️❤️😭😭— Nana (@1AngryAndy) June 19, 2021
Cristiano Photographernaldo 😌❤️— Vignesh Kr 😷 #GraciasCapitan (@Vignesh_KRma) June 19, 2021
Coming back to the group game between Germany and Portugal, the 2014 world champions had the last laugh with a 4-2 win over Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday. Even though Ronaldo drew first blood for the defending champions in the 15th minute, own-goals from his teammates i.e.Centre-back Ruben Dias (35'), and, left-midfielder Raphaël Guerreiro (39') did not help in the team's cause as it gave the opposition a much-needed confidence-booster.
Even though Diogo Jota (67') did succeed in finding the back of the net, it just was not enough as rival midfielder Kai Havertz and left-back Robin Gosens' goals in the 51st & 60th minute had already done some irreparable damage for the title-holders.
At the same time, Portugal also became the first reigning champions in Euro Cup history to concede four goals in a match in the tournament.