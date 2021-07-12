Euro 2020: Golden Boot, Golden Ball And Other Awards And Prize Money From The Championship

Italy were crowned the champions of Europe after a scintillating final against England whom they beat on an enthralling penalty shootout in Englan's own backyard, the Wembley Stadium in London.

The Azzurri managed to pick up their second-ever Euro title after they won back in 1968 at their home. As for England it was just not meant to be on the night as their bid to win their first-ever Euro ended in disappointment.

The tournament finished with 11 own goals, which meant Euro 2020 easily surpassed the total number of own goals scored at every other European Championship combined, with just nine own goals scored across the 15 previous tournaments.

The final was the perfect end to a tournament that produced some amazing performances across 51 matches which saw a total of 142 goals scored. It also marked some impressive individual performances that were rightly recognised with awards.

Golden Boot Euro 2020

The Golden Boot is awarded to the highest goalscorer of the tournament. This time, it was none other than the Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who grabbed it notching a fantastic return of five goals in four matches. Even though Portugal were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Belgium, their skipper's exploits in the group stages was enough to get him the top marksman award. He had also equaled Iran legend Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals in the process.

🔝 5 goals in 4 games...



🇵🇹 Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo = EURO 2020 Alipay Top Scorer 👏#EUROTopScorer | @Alipay pic.twitter.com/OU9rLeSbjI — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 11, 2021

Silver Boot Euro 2020

Czech Republic's breakout star Patrick Schick also scored five goals at the Euro 2020 but had no assists to his name (Ronaldo had one assist) that meant he had to settle for the Silver Boot.

Of his five efforts, one was a wonder goal from near the halfway line against Scotland.

Bronze Boot Euro 2020

French forward Karim Benzema was named the Bronze Boot winner after coming third on the list of top scorers with four goals. Though there were other players like Emil Forsberg, Romelu Lukaku, and Harry Kane who scored four goals each, Benzema piped them because he played fewer minutes than his rivals.

Golden Ball Euro 2020

The best player of the tournament award, also called the Golden Ball, was awarded to Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who's heroics between the sticks have been instrumental in Italy's title win. The 22-year-old goalkeeper saved two penalties in Italy's penalty shootout win in the final and was also brilliant in their semi-final shootout win over Spain.

UEFA's team of Technical Observers picked Donnarumma as the Best Player of the Tournament and deservedly so as he was excellent all through the event. It must also be noted that Donnarumma is only the second goalkeeper ever to win the award. Kasper Schmeichel was the first when he picked the award up for Denmark in 1992.

Best Young Player of Euro 2020

Spain's young midfielder Pedri was named Best Young Player of Euro 2020. The 18-year-old Barcelona starlet was ever-present in Luis Enrique's team and played a crucial role in their run to the semi-final.

Pedri, who had just four caps before the tournament, missed only one minute of Spain's entire campaign.

Span coach had some very powerful words for the youngster saying "What Pedri has done in this tournament, at 18, no one has done. Not even Andres Iniesta did that. It's incredible, unique."

🗣️ Luis Enrique: "What Pedri has done in this tournament, at 18, no one has done. Not even Andrés Iniesta did that; it's incredible, unique."



UEFA's team of Technical Observers have named Pedri as their Young Player of the Tournament 🇪🇸👏#EURO2020 | #ESP pic.twitter.com/NDwfFoXt2O — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 11, 2021

Players born on or after January 1, 1998, were eligible for the award.

It's going to Rome

Before Mancini took over Italy had embarrassingly failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and were sitting 21st on the FIFA World Rankings, their lowest ever. Having lost two European finals prior to this in 2002 and 2012. Italy had also not won the Euros since 1968 but everything changed in the Azzurri camp when Roberto Mancini took over and led them on a 33 game unbeaten streak since September 2018 up until this final which has now been extended to 34 games and their record of not having lost to England in a major event carries on.

England's wait for a major trophy carries on

England's 12-match unbeaten run came to an end. They had reached their first-ever European Championships final. Their wait for a major tournament trophy continues. They haven't won anything since the 1966 World Cup triumph.

England’s search for international glory now carries on as they look to the 2022 Qatar World Cup in search for the elusive international title.

(Image Credits: @EURO2020)