Euro 2020: Official UEFA Team Of The Tournament Out; Check Who Made The Cut

With Italy being crowned champions on July 11, having beaten England in the final, and marking the end of the Euro 2020 the official UEFA Team of Tournament is out and there are some surprise inclusions and omissions. UEFA’s Technical Observers selected the team based on player’s performances at the tournament.

The Team of the Tournament is rightfully dominated by Italian players with five of them being from the European champions. England, the runners-up of Euro 2020 have three players.

Denmark, Spain, and Belgium all had a player each represented in the select eleven.

👕🙌 Introducing the official Team of the Tournament for #EURO2020



Who would be your captain? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/goGLi6qQzj — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 13, 2021

Some surprise omissions

Some notable omissions from the team were Golden Boot winner and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo who scored five goals and assisted one. He scored in every match he played at the event but was unfortunately not included in the Team of the Tournament. Another player who was left out is Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick who had also netted the same number of goals as Ronaldo, five but had to settle with the Silver Boot as he had no assists to his name.

The Italian dominated Team of the Tournament

The Italians that made the team are goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who was also awarded the Golden Ball (Player of the Tournament), center back Leonardo Bonucci who won the man of the match for the final, Leonardo Spinazzola the left back that played so well up until his injury in the quarter-finals, the orchestrating midfielder Jorginho who held the Italian midfield together and forward Federico Chiesa who was a standout performer every time he stepped out on the field.

English players Kyle Walker who was so very solid at the back, Harry Maguire who had just returned from injury was an anchor in defense, and left winger Raheem Sterling who was just too much to handle every time he was on the ball made the list for the Team of the Tournament.

Also in the team were Denmark’s holding midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku and Spanish midfielder Pedri who also picked up the Best Young Player of the Tournament award.

The UEFA Team of the Tournament

Goalkeeper : Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy) Defenders : Kyle Walker (England) Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) Harry Maguire (England) Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy)

: Kyle Walker (England) Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) Harry Maguire (England) Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy) Midfielders : Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) Jorginho (Italy) Pedri (Spain)

: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) Jorginho (Italy) Pedri (Spain) Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Italy) Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) Raheem Sterling (England)﻿

(Image Credits: @EURO2020 Twitter)