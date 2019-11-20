Euro 2020 Qualifiers Round-up: 20 Teams That Have Qualified For The Main Event

The Euro 2020 Qualifiers have drawn to a close, much to the relief of club football managers. Twenty teams have qualified for Euro 2020 after finishing at the top two in their respective groups. Four spots are up for grabs which will be settled through play-off matches scheduled on March 2020.

Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Group A to E

England's Euro 2020 Qualifiers saw them scoring a total of 37 goals. Having lost just one game against second-placed Czech Republic, Gareth Southgate's men have convincingly qualified for next summer's tournament. Czech Republic have qualified through the second spot in the group despite their shock loss to Bulgaria in their last game. Third-placed Kosovo still have a shot at qualifying through the play-offs.

In Group B, Ukraine have qualified as top seeds after an unbeaten run in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers. Portugal have also qualified after Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 99th goal for his national team. Third-placed Serbia will compete for a spot in the Euros via the play-offs next year. Group C and D have seen Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland and Denmark secure qualification. Germany's Serge Gnabry was particularly impressive as he netted a hat-trick in Germany's 6-1 rout of Northern Ireland on Tuesday. Germany have lost just one game throughout the qualifying competition.

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will have to battle it out in the playoffs. However, only one of the two Ireland sides will go through to Euro 2020 after the playoffs. Meanwhile, 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia have secured automatic qualification along with Wales in Group E, while Slovakia and Hungary advance to the playoffs.

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Group F to J summary

Group F and Group G leaders Spain and Poland have secured the first place in their respective groups while Sweden and Austria settled for second place. Norway will face Group B's Serbia in the playoffs. However, Romania's playoff path is yet to be decided. Group G's North Macedonia have already secured a playoff spot via the Nations League while Israel will also be a part of the playoffs. Group H and Group I saw world champions France, Turkey, Belgium, and Russia seal automatic qualification spots. Third-placed Iceland and Scotland will move through playoffs next year.

Group J sees Italy advance thanks to a perfect record in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers. The Italians have scored 37 goals in the tournament — the second-highest after Belgium's tally of 40 — and have conceded just four goals during their unbeaten run. Finland have qualified in second place, while Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Nations League success means they have secured a home playoff against Northern Ireland.

