Euro 2020 Round Of 16 Fixtures: England Face Germany, Portugal Lock Horns With Belgium

The Euro 2020 group stages are officially in the books and 16 teams have qualified into the next round. Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, England, Sweden and France all qualified as group winners while Wales, Denmark, Austria, Croatia, Spain and Germany qualified as runners-up. Switzerland, Ukraine, Czech Republic and defending champions Portugal made it through as the four best third-placed teams. Here's a look at the Euro 2020 round of 16 fixtures and schedule which will begin from Saturday, June 26 onwards.

Euros knockouts: Euro 2020 round of 16 bracket and top fixtures

The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, began on June 11 with matches in 11 major cities across Europe — for the first time in the 60-year history of the tournament. A total of 16 teams have qualified for the second round with the top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams making it to the next stage of the competition.

Group D winners England taking on Group F runners-up Germany will be the headline clash of the last 16 matches. Defending champions Portugal will take on Belgium in another mouthwatering clash while France will square off against Switzerland. Luis Enrique's Spain will lock horns with 2018 WC finalists Croatia.

Euro 2020 knockout rounds: Euro 2020 Round of 16 schedule (All timings in IST)

Saturday, June 26

Match 1 - Wales vs Denmark (9:30 PM, Amsterdam)

Sunday, June 27

Match 2 - Italy vs Austria (12:30 AM, London)

Match 3- Netherlands vs Czech Republic (9:30 PM, Budapest)

Monday, June 28

Match 4 - Belgium vs Portugal (12:30 AM, Seville)

Match 5 - Croatia vs Spain (9:30 PM, Copenhagen)

Tuesday, June 29

Match 6 - France vs Switzerland (12:30 AM, Bucharest)

Match 7 - England vs Germany (9:30 PM, London)

Wednesday, June 30

Match 8 - Sweden vs Ukraine (12:30 AM, Glasgow)

Euro knockouts: Quarterfinals draw

Friday, July 2

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (9:30 PM, St Petersburg)

Saturday, July 3

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (12:30 AM, Munich)

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (9:30 PM, Baku)

Sunday, July 4,

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (12:30 AM, Rome)

Semifinals draw

Wednesday, July 7

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (12:30 AM, London)

Thursday, July 8

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (12:30 AM, London)

Euro 2020 Final

Monday, July 12

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (12:30 AM IST, London)

