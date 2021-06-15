Euro Cup 2020 Results: Schick's Wonder Goal Sinks Scotland, Sweden & Spain Settle For Draw

The ongoing European Championship is featuring all the top teams across the continent being on their journey to win the coveted summer tournament, which had to be delayed by a year citing the ongoing pandemic. The first round of matches for a few teams saw the heavyweights teams go on to register regulation wins as we look at the Euro 2020 scores last night. Here is more on the Euro Cup 2020 results of the Spain vs Sweden and Poland vs Slovakia games.

Who won in Euro 2020 last night? Schick's brace sees Czech Republic breeze past Scotland

Patrik Schick stole the show and was the hero for the Czech Republic side on Monday as the Bayer Leverkusen star managed to find the back of the net in each half to hand the visitors a massive 2-0 win over Scotland in their tournament opener. Leading 1-0 at half-time, Czech Republic were cruising through the game as Scotland came out all determined to get an equalizer in the second part of the game. They managed to get a lot more off the ball and held possession hoping to break through the opponent's likes but a small error from them took them away as Patrik Schick scored a wonder goal from the halfway line to complete his brace and hand the Czech Republic an easy win in Glasgow.

Euro Cup 2020 results: Spain vs Sweden

Luis Enriques' men locked horns with Sweden in their Euro 2020 tournament opener on Monday. The former FC Barcelona manager fielded an interesting starting 11 full of exciting talent and experienced campaigners in the mix as the 2008 Euro winners took to the pitch with the aim of winning the title again. La Roja started off the game well and dominated the match since the first whistle with the Spanish team maintaining ball possession and running the show during most times.

RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo particularly shined on Monday and was a crucial member for Luis Enriques team by making those forwards runs and threatening Swendes' goal. However, the visitors managed to hold off their nerves with the match ending in a stalemate. The Group E encounter saw both Spain and Sweden split points in the match as both teams look to move on from the goalless draw and begin their preparations for their upcoming clashes against Poland and Slovakia respectively.

Euro Cup 2020 results: Poland vs Slovakia

Wojciech Szczesny had a horror start to the game with the Juventus star letting in an own goal within the first 20 minutes of the match. to hand Slovakia an early lead. Poland managed to get one back as Karol Linetty scored just around the start of the second half to draw up the game. The visitors went on to take complete advantage of the gift presented to them by their Polish counterparts with Inter defender Milan Skriniar slotting the ball past Szczesny to see Slovakia edge out a narrow win and walk away with all three points in the second Group E clash of the day.