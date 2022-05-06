Europa League & Conference League Final: Date, Time, How To Buy Tickets- Details Inside

Frankfurt, Rangers, Roma and Feyenoord will be contesting in the UEFA Europa League final and UEFA Europa Conference League final. The Europa League final will be played between Frankfurt and Rangers, while the Europa Conference League final will be played between Roma and Feyenoord. Let's take a look at details regarding where the finals will take place and how can fans buy tickets for the matches.

Europa League final teams: How to buy tickets for Frankfurt vs Rangers match

According to mirror.co.uk, the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League final will take place at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, the home of La Liga club Sevilla, on Wednesday, May 18. Despite the stadium having a capacity of 42,714, it will be reduced to 40,000 for this year’s final.

The ticket sales for the general public started exclusively via UEFA.com on April 20 and ran through until April 28, meaning the entry date has now closed. Those who entered will be informed by email on or before Friday, May 6 as to whether they have been successful or not. All tickets will be delivered via the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app,10 days before the final in Seville. Tickets for Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers supporters will be distributed by the clubs themselves in due course, following the completion of their semi-final victories on Thursday, May 5.

Europa Conference League: How to buy tickets for Roma vs Feyenoord match

According to Goal.com the tickets for the 2022 Europa Conference League final are due to go on sale via UEFA's official website at the start of May.

Frankfurt vs Rangers: Europa League final venue and time

Seville's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will host the Europa League 2022 final. The Europa League 2021-22 final will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Fans in India who want to catch the Frankfurt vs Rangers final live on SonyLIV app at 12:30 AM IST.

Roma vs Feyenoord: Europa Conference League final venue and time

The 2022 UEFA Conference League final will take place on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 12:30 AM IST. The Roma vs Feyenoord 2022 Europa Conference League final will take place at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania. Fans in India who want to catch the Frankfurt vs Rangers final live on SonyLIV app. The 21,690-capacity ground was built on the site of Albania's former national arena, the Qemal Stafa Stadium, in the heart of the Albanian capital.