Europa League: Manchester United Suffer Huge Blow Ahead Of Return Leg Against Barcelona

Manchester United will be without Anthony Martial when they host Barcelona in their Europa League round of 16 second leg tie. Erik ten Hag confirmed both Antony and Harry Maguire should be available but Anthony Martial continues to recover from his injuries. United played a 2-2 draw with the Catalans at Camp Nou and much will be at stake in the reverse fixture when the two teams face each other at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial set to miss the Barcelona tie

United are in contention for a place in the Europa League round of 16 as per the latest format but a number of injury concerns could derail their plans as it stands. Anthony Martial's persistent injury crisis hasn't helped the Red Devils as the Frenchman has been on the sidelines for an elongated period.

Harry Maguire missed the 3-0 win against Leicester City in the Premier League as Victor Lindelof deputised Lisandro Martinez in the heart of the United backline and Raphael Varane should be reinstated against the Catalans on Thursday. However, Antony posted an update on his Instagram story as he is on the verge of returning to full fitness. He captioned it, "Thank you God for another day of work."

Erik ten Hag earlier revealed Antony could be back on the pitch as United will also take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday. "It looks like they are on the way back.

"They're coming back on the training ground, individual (work). At the end of the week, maybe Scott and Antony in the team and after the weekend we're planning to take but we have to see.

"It looks good. I think they are on their way back, they are coming back on the training ground, individual work. At the end of the week, maybe Scott can make the team and after the weekend, we maybe plan Antony.

"But we have to see, they of course have to make the progress we see now."

United is not expected to tinker much against Barcelona with their starting lineup with Marcus Rashford set to lead the line once again.