Europa League Round Of 16 Draw: Manchester United And Arsenal's Opponents Announced

Manchester United will visit Spain again as they will take on Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16. The Red Devils got the better of Barcelona in a tight encounter at Old Trafford and will now take on another La Liga outfit in the next round. Another English Premier League giant Arsenal will face Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League last 16.

Europa League round of 16 complete draw:

Manchester United v Real Betis

Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal

Union Berlin v Union SG

Sevilla v Fenerbahce

Juventus v SC Freiburg

Bayern Leverkusen v Ferencvarosi

Roma v Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord

It seems Spanish sides have no love lost with United as Betis will be the third team from La Liga to have booked an encounter with the Red Devils. Real Sociedad and Barcelona already got the taste of English flavour and it remains to be seen how United fares in this particular fixture.

Arsenal will also have a tough task as Sporting Lisbon does boast a pretty healthy record in recent times. The Gunners skipped the playoff round as they topped Group A having won six out of five matches.

The North Londoners will travel to Estadio Jose Alvalade in the first leg on March 9 and Betis will travel to Manchester on March 16. United will host their Spanish opponent on 9th March and is scheduled to take on Betis at Estadio Benito Villamarín on March 16.

Among other fixtures, 6-time Europa League winners Sevilla will entertain Turkish side Fenerbahce. Juventus got a tricky fixture in SC Freiburg while AS Roma will be up against Real Sociedad.