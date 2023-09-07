'Even referees will not be able to stop': Igor Stimac fires warning after India's loss

India failed to keep a hold on to their lead as they conceded a defeat to Iraq via a penalty shoot-out. The Blue Tigers took the lead twice and both times they went on to lose their momentum as Iraq came back to haunt them. India are now scheduled to play a third place match on 10th September.

3 things you need to know

India recently won back to back titles in Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship

The Blue Tigers will also participate in the Asian Games

Sunil Chhetri is likely to lead the team in the AFC Asian Cup next year

India lost to Iraq in the King's Cup semifinal

It was a typical story of so near and yet so far for India as they played their hearts out to hold mighty Iraq to a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes before going down 5-4 in the tie-breaker. India twice took the lead against the 70th place team in the FIFA rankings, only to find the leads getting cancelled by the two spot kicks awarded against them.

But then, the story that unfolded will be remembered for a long time, as India came agonisingly close to securing their maiden win over Iraq but ultimately succumbed to a gut-wrenching loss. The unfortunate defeat marked the end of India's impressive unbeaten streak of 12 matches, as they suffered their first loss of the year.

Iraq were awarded two penalties by the match referee and the second one was deemed to be controversial. Sandesh Jhingan was seen pushing an Iraqi player but he was facing the play. Indian players appealed to the match referee but he held firm and Iraq managed to level the score.

Igor Stimac vented his anger at the match referee

This triggered the Indian coach Igor Stimac and he took to social media to vent his frustration at the referee.

"Our boys left everything on that pitch tonight and I am immensely proud of them! Someone decided to rob them from winning tonight but the time will come sooner than many expect that even referees will not be able to stop my boys winning such games!"

Our boys left everything on that pitch tonight and I am immensely proud of them! Someone decided to rob them from winning tonight but the time will come sooner than many expect that even referees will not be able to stop my boys winning such games! pic.twitter.com/FALMxSjkrD — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) September 7, 2023

The Indian football team has seen a rapid rise in the last couple of years and they will also participate in the Asian Games later this month.