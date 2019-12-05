Everton To Replace Marco Silva With Former Manager David Moyes? Fans Wait Anxiously

Everton succumbed to their ninth loss of the ongoing 2019-20 season. What made things worse was that the Toffees were condemned to a 5-2 loss at Anfield against rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night. With just 14 points after 15 games, Everton find themselves embroiled in an early relegation battle as they sit 18th in the Premier League table. Everton boss Marco Silva is said to be headed towards an exit considering that Everton's senior management have grown frustrated at the state of affairs within the club in recent weeks.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua believes Harry Kane will thrash Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in boxing

Also Read | Premier League: Amazon Prime Video provides game-changing experience; fans left baffled

Marco Silva for the sack; David Moyes to return as Everton manager?

📰 | Marco Silva's Everton future in doubt with David Moyes favourite to step in with Tim Cahill as his assistant#Moyes #LIVEVE #PL pic.twitter.com/SHKf93foJu — BETFRED (@Betfred) December 5, 2019

Also Read | Karim Benzema could have been at Manchester United, according to Lyon president

Marco Silva's imminent departure from the Everton dugout could mean that former coach David Moyes is on his way back to Everton. Moyes was previously in-charge of Everton between 2002 - 2013 before his rather infamous stint at Manchester United. David Moyes had a win percentage of 40.5% as Everton coach as compared to a 31.3% win rate as coach of Manchester United and West Ham United. In his last stint in the Premier League with West Ham, the club were in the relegation zone. David Moyes managed to do just enough to keep the Hammers in the English top-flight. He was let go in the summer in favour of Manuel Pellegrini. With Everton battling it out in the relegation zone at this stage of the season, could David Moyes be the man to guide them out of muddy waters?

Also Read | Atletico Madrid facing potential stadium ban over derogatory Antoine Griezmann chants

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten run with a 5-2 win against Everton

Also Read | Erling Haaland, Harry Maguire And Andy Robertson, Everton Could've Signed Them All