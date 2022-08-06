Everton Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, UK & US?

Everton and Chelsea are all set to play their opening match of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday. Both sides will be eager to start their campaign on a winning note. Here's everything important you need to know ahead of the encounter.

Where is the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match taking place?

The Premier League encounter between Everton and Chelsea is slated to take place at Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, England. It is the home ground of Everton Football Club.

How to watch the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match in India?

The live broadcast of the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea will be available on Star Sports network in India. The match will be available on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 TV channels in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will begin at 10:00 p.m. IST in India.

How to watch the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match in the US?

Football fans in the United States can watch the live broadcast of the Premier League game between Everton and Chelsea on Sling TV. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. local time in the United States.

How to watch the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea will be live telecast on Sky Sports network. Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League are the TV channels that will carry the live broadcast of the match in the UK. the live streaming of the match will be available on the Sky Go app and website. The match is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. local time in the UK.

Everton vs Chelsea: Predicted starting lineups

Everton's predicted starting lineup: Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, James Tarkowski; Nathan Patterson, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray, Dwight McNeil

Chelsea's predicted starting lineup: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly; Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Image: AP

