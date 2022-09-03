Everton is all set to host Liverpool at Goodison Park on Saturday, for the Premier League 2022-23 match. Liverpool head into the match, seeking their third victory of the season, as they currently find themselves at 6th in the EPL 2022-23 points table with two wins, two draws, and a defeat. On the other hand, Everton look for their maiden win of the season as they currently sit 17th in the standings with three draws and two defeats to their name.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is coming on the back of a 2-1 victory over Newcastle in their last match, which came after the team earned a mammoth 9-0 win over Bournemouth. Whereas, Everton drew their last game 1-1 against Leeds United, after a 1-1 draw against Brentford. Having said that, here’s how you can watch the Everton vs Liverpool match, live from India, US and UK.

Where is Premier League 2022-23, Everton vs Liverpool match being played?

The Everton vs Liverpool, EPL 2022-23 match is slated to be played at Goodison Park in the United Kingdom.

When will the Premier League 2022-23, Everton vs Liverpool match begin?

The Everton vs Liverpool, EPL 2022-23 match is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM IST on September 3, Saturday.

How to watch the live telecast of the EPL 2022-23, Everton vs Liverpool match in India?

Interested football fans can enjoy the Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match on the live broadcast by Star Sports India. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the EPL 2022-23, Everton vs Liverpool match in India?

Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the EPL 2022-23, Everton vs Liverpool match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match on Sky Sports Network at 12:30 PM BST.

How to watch the live streaming of the EPL 2022-23, Everton vs Liverpool match in the US?

Soccer fans in the United States can watch the Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match on the USA Network and fuboTV at 7:30 AM ET.