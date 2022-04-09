Everton Vs Man Utd Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US & UK?

Everton is set to welcome Manchester United at Goodison Park for the Premier League match which will be played on Saturday, March 9. The Everton vs Manchester United match will start at 5:00 pm IST. Manchester United are currently placed seventh on the points table and will look to bag all three points to move into the top four. They come into his fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

Everton on the other hand is fighting to avoid relegation. The Merseyside giants are only a point ahead of 18th-placed Burnley and come into this tie behind a 2-3 loss to Burnley. Here is how to watch Everton vs Manchester United LIVE stream, team news, and possible starting line-ups.

Premier League: How to watch Everton vs Man Utd live streaming

Fans in India can catch Everton vs Man Utd live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports network. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Everton vs Man Utd watch online in US

As for those in the US, the USA network will broadcast the game on TV while the matches will be shown online on fuboTV.

How to watch Everton vs Man Utd watch online in UK

in the UK can follow the live action on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event and on the Sky Go app.

Everton vs Man Utd team news

Cristiano Ronaldo has been declared fit while Luke Shaw will miss out on the match experiencing issues relating to the broken leg he suffered against PSV Eindhoven back in 2015. Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane are also ruled out through injury. Edinson Cavani remains on the sidelines, following the injury he picked up with Uruguay during the international break.

For Everton Van de Beek will not play against the parent club. Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes are unlikely to be fit.Nathan Patterson, Tom Davies and Andros Townsend have also been sidelined, while Michael Keane and Allan are ready to return from suspension

Manchester United vs Everton probable lineup

Everton probable lineup

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford (GK)

Defenders: Sheamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Mykolenko

Midfielders: Anthony Gordon, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi

Forwards: Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United's probable lineup

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles

Midfielders Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Paul Pogba

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho