Everton Vs Newcastle Game Interrupted As Protestor Ties Himself To Goal Post; Watch

A 10-man Everton won their Premier League 2021-22 match against Newcastle on Thursday night at Goodison Park, courtesy of a thrilling last-minute goal in the injury time by Alex Iwobi. However, apart from Iwobi's goal, another incident during the match became the talking point for the football world as a fan tied himself to the goal post, midway during the match in order to protest over the new oil field in the North Sea.

Five minutes into the second half of the game, a protester was spotted tied to the goal post as he protested over the UK government’s involvement with new oil field investment in the North Sea.

As everyone was amused with the sight, the game was delayed for almost seven minutes while half a dozen people used bolt croppers to cut the cable tie used by the protester to tie himself. He was then carried out of the ground and was arrested by the police before the game restarted and Iwobi’s stoppage-time goal secured a 1-0 victory for the hosts.

As reported by Sky Sports, shedding light on the incident, Merseyside Police confirmed that a man was arrested after he barged onto the pitch.

“At around 8.55 pm it was reported that a man disrupted the match by running on to the pitch and tying himself to the goal post at the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End,” Merseyside police added.

Watch the video of Everton vs Newcastle United being halted due to the protestor:

The protester was a part of the 'Just Stop Oil' group

As per Sky Sports, the 21-year-old was representing the views of a protesters group called Just Stop Oil, who raised its voice over concerns about the new oil field in the North Sea. Earlier on Wednesday, the same group attempted to disrupt the game between Arsenal and Liverpool as a protestor wrapped his hands around the goal post before being swiftly removed by the stewards.

Revealing its thoughts in a statement, the group said that it demands the UK government to end all new fossil fuel supply projects. "At 8:50 pm today, a young supporter of Just Stop Oil ran onto the pitch during the Everton vs Newcastle United game to draw attention to the group's demand that the Government ends all new fossil fuel supply projects," the statement read.

