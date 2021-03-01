Everton Vs Southampton Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

A struggling Saints side travels to Goodison Park on Monday to play against The Toffees in their upcoming Premier League fixture. The match is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, March 2 at 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at Everton vs Southampton live stream, team news and other details of the game.

Everton vs Southampton prediction and preview

Following a first away win against Liverpool in 22 years, Carlo Ancelotti's men will be full of confidence heading into the game against a struggling Southampton side, who have failed to win any of their previous eight league games. As things stand, a win for Everton will take them level on points with their Merseyside rivals with a game in hand, and just two points off Champions League places. Meanwhile, a win for Southampton will take them 10 points clear off the relegation places.

Despite having a decent season so far, Everton's home form has not been great as The Toffees have just won four of their 12 home league games. Their last home win was against The Gunners back in December. However, Everton will hope that their home record against Southampton continues as they have been unbeaten in their last 15 home Premier League games against the Saints (W10 D5).

⚽️⚽️❓@richarlison97 is looking to score in three consecutive #PL matches for @Everton for the first time since December 2019#EVESOU pic.twitter.com/BqUma8cL3N — Premier League (@premierleague) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Southampton's Premier League campaign seems to have been a season of two halves. Back in November, the Saints reached the Premier League summit, but since then a shocking slump has seen them fall to fourteenth place in the Premier League standings. As injuries continue to plague Southampton's season, we expect Everton to beat Southampton 3-1.

Everton vs Southampton team news

Everton will be without Yerry Mina and Jean-Philippe Gbamin as they are currently injured. Fabian Delph is also unlikely to take part in this fixture after carrying a knock. On the other hand, Ralph Hasenhüttl continues to face several injury concerns. The manager will be without several of his key players, including the likes of Theo Walcott, Takumi Minamino, Kyle Walker-Peters and Oriol Romeu.

Where to watch Everton vs Southampton live stream?

In India, the Everton vs Southampton game will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. The Everton vs Southampton live stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.