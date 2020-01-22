Patrice Evra Takes A Dig At Ed Woodward As #SackWoodward Trends On Twitter

Patrice Evra spent a good eight years (2006-2014) with Manchester United since making the move from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. Patrice Evra went on to play for Marseille, Juventus before ending his professional career while playing for West Ham United in the Premier League. The France international now occasionally serves as a guest on football talk shows and is also well-renowned for his hilarious antics off the field. The former France left-back recently spoke about the situation that Manchester United VC - Ed Woodward - is currently in.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho and Danny Rose involved in training ground bust-up: Reports

Patrice Evra leaps to the defence of under-fire Paul Pogba

🖥 VIDEO 🖥



Roy Keane criticises Paul Pogba. Then, Patrice Evra defends Pogba and speaks more about the club itself.



🎙“…when he's not playing people blame Paul [and] when he's playing people blame Paul.”



Well done, Patrice!pic.twitter.com/cSjlQUtILn — UtdArena. (@utdarena) January 19, 2020

Also Read | David Beckham in talks with Qatar investors over sponsorship deal for Inter Miami

Patrice Evra takes a dig at Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward

Patrice Evra on Woodward...😯



Just shows what a sly person Woodward. 🤬#SackWoodward pic.twitter.com/gfXUAup1rZ — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) January 20, 2020

Also Read | Napoli consider parting ways with Gattuso, regret the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti

In an interview with Soccer AM, Patrice Evra said ”Before the end of that season Ed told me: 'Patrice Evra, you're going to stay for another year because we've got an option in your contract. But I told him I can’t because of family reasons. He shook my hand and said he said ‘Yes, of course. I understand. You’ve been a great servant for the club, we’re going to really miss you - and we won’t sign your option.” Do you think the Glazers must take charge and sack under-fire Ed Woodward?

Also Read | Vincent Kompany fumes at Anderlecht fans as they throw flare at Simon Mignolet

Manchester United fans get vocal about their #SackWoodward campaign

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes is 'desperate' to secure a move to Old Trafford this January: Report