Ex-Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Spotted In Kochi, Fans Speculate Job At Kerala Blasters

It's been over a month since Thomas Tuchel was sacked as Chelsea manager. The German manager was removed from his post after an inconsistent start to the current campaign in which the Blues won just three of their first six Premier League games. His final match as Chelsea coach was the solitary goal loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. Tuchel is yet to take up a coaching role but social media is buzzing with him being linked with the Indian Super League team.

Is Thomas Tuchel going to manage a football club in India?

Pictures of former Chelsea manager Tomas Tuchel landing in Kerala are doing the round on social media. While there is no clarity over why the former Borussia Dortmund is in the country, fans are linking him to a coaching job at the Indian Premier League team Kerala Blasters. Here's how fans reacted to Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Kochi airport.

Thomas Tuchel to Kerala Blasters.



HERE WE GO. https://t.co/5wZABXC9rv — jerseY (@brahma_bull_) October 12, 2022

imagine if thomas tuchel takes over kerala blasters💀💀💀💀 — brohammed (@owwnteda) October 12, 2022

What Thomas Tuchel is doing in Kerala???? — Saurabh Kahadane (@Saurabh___K) October 12, 2022

Thomas Tuchel left devastated after Chelsea exit

Tuchel took over the managerial seat from club legend Frank Lampard back in January 2021. After taking the charge of the team, the 49-year-old not only helped the club finish in top four of the Premier League but also guided them to the Champions League trophy for the second time in the club's history. After being released by Premier League giants, Tuchel taking to Twitter wrote, "This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end,".

He had further said, "This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start," Speaking of Tuchel's career, the German managed the London club in 99 matches. Under Tuchel, Chelsea not only won the UEFA Champions League but also lifted the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup trophies. Apart from Chelsea, Tuchel also managed Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). As a manager of both clubs, he won a total of 62 matches, registered 18 draws, and lost 19 matches with the Premier League giants.