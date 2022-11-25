Explained: Why Are Iranian Fans Protesting At FIFA World Cup In Qatar?

A violent clash broke out between rival Iranian fans outside the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, where their team was scheduled to play its second FIFA World Cup game against Wales on Tuesday. The clash took place between pro- and anti-government fans who had come to the stadium to watch the football match between Iran and Wales. While pro-government fans were heard chanting "The Islamic Republic", anti-government fans responded by shouting "Woman, Life, Freedom," a slogan linked to the ongoing anti-hijab protests in Iran.

Why are Iran fans protesting in Qatar?

Iranians who oppose their government's strict hijab laws have used the World Cup as a platform to criticise the orthodox Islamic regime and draw attention to the demonstrations taking place across the nation, in which hundreds of people including minors have lost their lives.

The ongoing protests in Iran have been caused by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the country's moral police for wearing an improper hijab. Amini died in a hospital in Tehran under suspicious circumstances. Reports suggest that she was beaten severely by moral police officers due to which she suffered a heart attack.

Amini's death sparked widespread demonstrations across the nation that have since sailed over to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Several Iranian supporters were seen protesting the regime during their nation's first game against England on Monday. As a sign of support for the demonstrators, even members of the Iranian national team declined to sing their national anthem.

On Friday, as anti-government Iranians entered the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium to watch Iran play Wales, they began to protest against the country's current leadership. They soon encountered supporters of the Iranian government, who began cursing at them for donning protest-related clothing and holding protest-related signs.

Iranian players sing the national anthem

Meanwhile, Iranian players who had refused to sing the national anthem in their first match of the ongoing World Cup were seen doing so against Wales on Friday. Iranian players completely backflipped when they came out for the pre-match ceremony at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. This may be due to the fear of retaliation by the Iranian government.

Image: AP