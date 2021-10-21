FA Cup 2021/22 1st Round Set To Kick Off From Nov 6; Full Fixture List, Draw, Teams & More

Quick links:
Image: FA.com
The Emirates FA Cup is back with another set of exciting matches set to take place in the first round, starting off on November 6. The draw was made at the Wembley Stadium, with former Women's FA Cup winner Kelly Smith and former Premier League winner West Morgan pulling out the balls.
A total of 40 matches are set to take place in the first round, with all games beginning at 8:30 PM IST. Ahead of an exciting set of matches, here is the complete FA Cup 2021 fixture list.
|Sr. No.
|
FA Cup fixture list
|1
|
Bradford City v Exeter City
|
2
|
Sunderland v Mansfield Town
|3
|
Hayes & Yeading v Sutton United
|4
|
Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle
|5
|
Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City
|6
|
Carlisle United v Horsham
|7
|
Dover Athletic or Yate Town v Yeovil Town
|8
|
Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers
|9
|
Rotherham United v Bromley
|10
|
Portsmouth v Harrow Borough
|11
|
Gillingham v Cheltenham Town
|12
|
Morecambe v Newport County
|13
|
Banbury United v Barrow
|14
|
Fleetwood Town v Burton Albion
|15
|
AFC Sudbury v Colchester United
|16
|
Northampton Town v Cambridge United
|17
|
St Albans City v Forest Green
|18
|
Boston United or Stratford Town v Shrewsbury Town
|19
|
Halifax Town v Maidenhead United
|20
|
Chesterfield v Southend United
|21
|
Rochdale v Notts County
|22
|
Kidderminster Harriers v Grimsby Town
|23
|
Wigan Athletic v Solihull Moors
|24
|
Boreham Wood v Eastleigh
|25
|
York City v Buxton
|26
|
Ipswich Town v Oldham Athletic
|27
|
AFC Wimbledon v Guiseley
|28
|
Harrogate Town v Marine or Wrexham
|29
|
Hartlepool United v Wycombe Wanderers
|30
|
King's Lynn Town v Walsall
|31
|
Crewe Alexandra v Swindon Town
|32
|
Bolton Wanderers v Stockport County
|33
|
Charlton Athletic v Havant & Waterlooville
|34
|
Oxford United v Bristol Rovers
|35
|
Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers
|36
|
Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United
|37
|
Milton Keynes Dons v Stevenage
|38
|
Lincoln City v Bowers & Pitsea
|39
|
Port Vale v Accrington Stanley
|40
|
Gateshead v Altrincham
Last season, Leicester City shocked the world when they won their maiden FA Cup title by defeating Chelsea in the finals. Brendan Rodgers' side defeated Thomas Tuchel's side 1-0 to help the Foxes win their first major trophy since the Premier League in the 2015-16 season. Meanwhile, Arsenal still holds the record of the most FA Cup wins with 14.