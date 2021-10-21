Last Updated:

FA Cup 2021/22 1st Round Set To Kick Off From Nov 6; Full Fixture List, Draw, Teams & More

The Emirates FA Cup is back with another set of exciting matches set to take place in the first round, beginning November 6. Here is the complete fixture list.

FA Cup 2021

The Emirates FA Cup is back with another set of exciting matches set to take place in the first round, starting off on November 6. The draw was made at the Wembley Stadium, with former Women's FA Cup winner Kelly Smith and former Premier League winner West Morgan pulling out the balls.

A total of 40 matches are set to take place in the first round, with all games beginning at 8:30 PM IST. Ahead of an exciting set of matches, here is the complete FA Cup 2021 fixture list.

FA Cup 2021 fixture list

Sr. No.

FA Cup fixture list
1

Bradford City v Exeter City

2

Sunderland v Mansfield Town
3

Hayes & Yeading v Sutton United
4

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle
5

Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City
6

Carlisle United v Horsham
7

Dover Athletic or Yate Town v Yeovil Town
8

Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers
9

Rotherham United v Bromley
10

Portsmouth v Harrow Borough
11

Gillingham v Cheltenham Town
12

Morecambe v Newport County
13

Banbury United v Barrow
14

Fleetwood Town v Burton Albion
15

AFC Sudbury v Colchester United
16

Northampton Town v Cambridge United
17

St Albans City v Forest Green
18

Boston United or Stratford Town v Shrewsbury Town
19

Halifax Town v Maidenhead United
20

Chesterfield v Southend United
21

Rochdale v Notts County
22

Kidderminster Harriers v Grimsby Town
23

Wigan Athletic v Solihull Moors
24

Boreham Wood v Eastleigh
25

York City v Buxton
26

Ipswich Town v Oldham Athletic
27

AFC Wimbledon v Guiseley
28

Harrogate Town v Marine or Wrexham
29

Hartlepool United v Wycombe Wanderers
30

King's Lynn Town v Walsall
31

Crewe Alexandra v Swindon Town
32

Bolton Wanderers v Stockport County
33

Charlton Athletic v Havant & Waterlooville
34

Oxford United v Bristol Rovers
35

Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers
36

Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United
37

Milton Keynes Dons v Stevenage
38

Lincoln City v Bowers & Pitsea 
39

Port Vale v Accrington Stanley
40

Gateshead v Altrincham

Leicester City will hope to defend FA Cup title

Last season, Leicester City shocked the world when they won their maiden FA Cup title by defeating Chelsea in the finals. Brendan Rodgers' side defeated Thomas Tuchel's side 1-0 to help the Foxes win their first major trophy since the Premier League in the 2015-16 season. Meanwhile, Arsenal still holds the record of the most FA Cup wins with 14.

