FA Cup 2021/22 1st Round Set To Kick Off From Nov 6; Full Fixture List, Draw, Teams & More

The Emirates FA Cup is back with another set of exciting matches set to take place in the first round, starting off on November 6. The draw was made at the Wembley Stadium, with former Women's FA Cup winner Kelly Smith and former Premier League winner West Morgan pulling out the balls.

A total of 40 matches are set to take place in the first round, with all games beginning at 8:30 PM IST. Ahead of an exciting set of matches, here is the complete FA Cup 2021 fixture list.

FA Cup 2021 fixture list

Sr. No. FA Cup fixture list 1 Bradford City v Exeter City 2 Sunderland v Mansfield Town 3 Hayes & Yeading v Sutton United 4 Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle 5 Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City 6 Carlisle United v Horsham 7 Dover Athletic or Yate Town v Yeovil Town 8 Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers 9 Rotherham United v Bromley 10 Portsmouth v Harrow Borough 11 Gillingham v Cheltenham Town 12 Morecambe v Newport County 13 Banbury United v Barrow 14 Fleetwood Town v Burton Albion 15 AFC Sudbury v Colchester United 16 Northampton Town v Cambridge United 17 St Albans City v Forest Green 18 Boston United or Stratford Town v Shrewsbury Town 19 Halifax Town v Maidenhead United 20 Chesterfield v Southend United 21 Rochdale v Notts County 22 Kidderminster Harriers v Grimsby Town 23 Wigan Athletic v Solihull Moors 24 Boreham Wood v Eastleigh 25 York City v Buxton 26 Ipswich Town v Oldham Athletic 27 AFC Wimbledon v Guiseley 28 Harrogate Town v Marine or Wrexham 29 Hartlepool United v Wycombe Wanderers 30 King's Lynn Town v Walsall 31 Crewe Alexandra v Swindon Town 32 Bolton Wanderers v Stockport County 33 Charlton Athletic v Havant & Waterlooville 34 Oxford United v Bristol Rovers 35 Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers 36 Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United 37 Milton Keynes Dons v Stevenage 38 Lincoln City v Bowers & Pitsea 39 Port Vale v Accrington Stanley 40 Gateshead v Altrincham

Leicester City will hope to defend FA Cup title

Last season, Leicester City shocked the world when they won their maiden FA Cup title by defeating Chelsea in the finals. Brendan Rodgers' side defeated Thomas Tuchel's side 1-0 to help the Foxes win their first major trophy since the Premier League in the 2015-16 season. Meanwhile, Arsenal still holds the record of the most FA Cup wins with 14.