FA Cup Third-round Draw Live Streaming: Date, TV Channel, Teams Involved And More

The draw for the 2021-22 FA Cup third round will take place on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 7 pm GMT (Tuesday, December 7 at 12:30 AM IST). Several Premier League giants including the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea will all learn who they will lock horns against in this draw.

The third round will see all 44 teams from the Premier League and the Championship enter the competition along with 20 others who have made it through the initial stages.

FA Cup third round draw live? What TV channel is the draw on?

Fans in the UK can watch the FA Cup third round draw live on ITV 4. The event begins at 6:45 pm and the draw will begin sharply at 7 pm. Fans in the UK can also catch the draw online on OTT Platforms using the ITV Hub.

Meanwhile for those in India, while there will be no live stream or broadcast, FA's official social media handles (Facebook and Twitter) will bring fans across the globe the live updates.

Which are the teams in the FA Cup third-round draw?

The third round of the FA Cup, which also is one of the oldest trophies in the history of the game will see 64 teams take part. This includes five non-league sides. The draw will also see Kidderminster Harriers, who play in the sixth tier of English football. It is also to note that there will be no seeding and that all 64 teams can be up against any other.

FA Cup: The draw numbers

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Barnsley

5. Birmingham City

6. Blackburn Rovers

7. Blackpool

8. Brentford

9. Brighton & Hove Albion

10. Bristol City

11. Burnley

12. Cardiff City

13. Chelsea

14. Coventry City

15. Crystal Palace

16. Derby County

17. Everton

18. Fulham

19. Huddersfield Town

20. Hull City

21. Leeds United

22. Leicester City

23. Liverpool

24. Luton Town

25. Manchester City

26. Manchester United

27. Middlesbrough

28. Millwall

29. Newcastle United

30. Norwich City

31. Nottingham Forest

32. Peterborough United

33. Preston North End

34. Queens Park Rangers

35. Reading

36. Sheffield United

37. Southampton

38. Stoke City

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Yeovil Town

46. Bristol Rovers

47. Port Vale

48. Morecambe

49. Hartlepool United

50. AFC Wimbledon

51. Colchester United or Wigan Athletic

52. Leyton Orient

53. Cambridge United

54. Mansfield Town

55. Swindon Town

56. Rotherham United

57. Charlton Athletic

58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59. Kidderminster Harriers or FC Halifax Town

60. Shrewsbury Town

61. Salford City or Chesterfield

62. Rochdale or Plymouth Argyle

63. Ipswich Town or Barrow

64. Harrogate Town

Image: Twitter/ The FA