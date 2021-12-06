FA Cup Third-round Draw Live Streaming: Date, TV Channel, Teams Involved And More

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/ The FA
The draw for the 2021-22 FA Cup third round will take place on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 7 pm GMT (Tuesday, December 7 at 12:30 AM IST). Several Premier League giants including the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea will all learn who they will lock horns against in this draw.
The third round will see all 44 teams from the Premier League and the Championship enter the competition along with 20 others who have made it through the initial stages.
Fans in the UK can watch the FA Cup third round draw live on ITV 4. The event begins at 6:45 pm and the draw will begin sharply at 7 pm. Fans in the UK can also catch the draw online on OTT Platforms using the ITV Hub.
Meanwhile for those in India, while there will be no live stream or broadcast, FA's official social media handles (Facebook and Twitter) will bring fans across the globe the live updates.
The third round of the FA Cup, which also is one of the oldest trophies in the history of the game will see 64 teams take part. This includes five non-league sides. The draw will also see Kidderminster Harriers, who play in the sixth tier of English football. It is also to note that there will be no seeding and that all 64 teams can be up against any other.
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Barnsley
5. Birmingham City
6. Blackburn Rovers
7. Blackpool
8. Brentford
9. Brighton & Hove Albion
10. Bristol City
11. Burnley
12. Cardiff City
13. Chelsea
14. Coventry City
15. Crystal Palace
16. Derby County
17. Everton
18. Fulham
19. Huddersfield Town
20. Hull City
21. Leeds United
22. Leicester City
23. Liverpool
24. Luton Town
25. Manchester City
26. Manchester United
27. Middlesbrough
28. Millwall
29. Newcastle United
30. Norwich City
31. Nottingham Forest
32. Peterborough United
33. Preston North End
34. Queens Park Rangers
35. Reading
36. Sheffield United
37. Southampton
38. Stoke City
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Yeovil Town
46. Bristol Rovers
47. Port Vale
48. Morecambe
49. Hartlepool United
50. AFC Wimbledon
51. Colchester United or Wigan Athletic
52. Leyton Orient
53. Cambridge United
54. Mansfield Town
55. Swindon Town
56. Rotherham United
57. Charlton Athletic
58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City
59. Kidderminster Harriers or FC Halifax Town
60. Shrewsbury Town
61. Salford City or Chesterfield
62. Rochdale or Plymouth Argyle
63. Ipswich Town or Barrow
64. Harrogate Town