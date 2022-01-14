Last Updated:

Fans React As Liverpool Draw With Arsenal In EFL Cup; 'Can't Perform Without Salah, Mane'

Liverpool played out a tightly contested goalless draw in the EFL Cup against Arsenal on Thursday night without star wingers Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane.

EFL Cup: Liverpool vs Arsenal

Liverpool played out a tightly contested goalless draw in the EFL Cup against Arsenal on Thursday night sans star wingers Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are currently playing at the African Cup of Nations. Even though the Gunners were down to 10-men following a sending off to Granit Xhaka, the Reds could not capitalise on their advantage.

Since Jurgen Klopp's side struggled to find the back of the net, fans are of the opinion that Liverpool cannot perform at their best without Salah and Mane.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Netizens react to goalless draw

Even though Liverpool have dominated Arsenal at Anfield on several occasions in the past by scoring several goals, they failed to find the back of the net on Thursday night despite being a man up since the 24th minute of the game. Mikel Arteta's side produced a resolute defence that allowed the Reds to only find one of their 17 shots on target despite dominating 79% of the possession in the match.

Following the struggles of Jurgen Klopp's side, netizens took to social media to explain how the lack of Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane in the Liverpool squad made it difficult for them to score. Since Liverpool failed to score against a 10-man Arsenal side, one fan seems to wonder if Jurgen Klopp is doing well at the club only because of star wingers Mane and Salah.

Another social media user compared the struggles of Liverpool without Mane and Salah to a Manchester United side that has found it difficult to find the back of the net in recent games. The Red Devils have scored more than a goal in just one of their previous seven games in all competitions. Hence, the fan seems to be suggesting that if Klopp's side is unable to convert their goalscoring opportunities, they may have struggles similar to that of Man United.

Meanwhile, some of the other reactions can be seen below.

EFL Cup: Liverpool vs Arsenal second leg details

After a frustrating goalless draw for Liverpool against Arsenal, the two sides will meet again next week for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium. The match will commence live at 1:15 AM IST on January 21.

