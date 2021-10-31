Fans Warn Manchester United Boss Not To Take His Eyes Off The Ball After Win Against Spurs

Manchester United registered an emphatic 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the City of Manchester Stadium on Saturday. While it was a much-needed victory for the 'Red Devils' after their humiliating home defeat against Liverpool last weekend, the victory mattered a lot to the current team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as it was a do-or-die match for him.

Even though Manchester United ended up on the winning side on Saturday, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's long-term future at the club is still at risk, especially after last weekend's humiliating loss to Liverpool. As per reports, a board meeting was held after United's 5-0 defeat against Liverpool. It is being said that the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson was also present at the meeting, where they reportedly agreed to give Solskjaer three more games to prove his worth.

Tottenham vs Manchester United: Fans urge Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to not take his eyes off the ball

After Man U's impressive win, the passionate fans came forward and reminded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he is job is still in jeopardy and urged him not to take his eyes off the ball. Here are some of the reactions.

Another difficult week coming as you will lose to Atalanta and city and be fired — ⚽ 🔴 (@clinicalbruno18) October 30, 2021

He's lucky the lads secured his job but it will end in tears — Ebere God🇳🇬 (@joshuakoko4) October 30, 2021

It’s one game do it until the end of the season and win a trophy — 𝑱𝒂𝒅𝒐𝒏25⚡️ (@JS25XTRA) October 30, 2021

This guy celebrating like he won the league it’s spurs move on — 𝑱𝒂𝒅𝒐𝒏25⚡️ (@JS25XTRA) October 30, 2021

It's great to see us win. One game proves nothing. In the next few league games we have to play Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal. Plus Atalanta in a few days. — Lozmetal 🇬🇧 (@LozMetalus) October 30, 2021

If he is smiling this time next week after the city game. We will take it. — Brian C (@BrianColl15) October 30, 2021

In the coming week, both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United have a couple of tough assignments. The 'Red Devils' will be up against Atalanta in an away UEFA Champions League group fixture on Wednesday. The last time these two teams had met in the reverse fixture clash 10 days ago at Old Trafford, Man U had to play out of their skins in the second half to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat after trailing 0-2 in the first half.

After the Champions League clash, the 'Red Devils' will then host local rivals Manchester City at the 'Theatre of Dreams' on Saturday.

Tottenham vs Manchester United highlights

Coming back to the Tottenham vs Manchester United Premier League clash, United bounced back from their demoralising defeat to Liverpool last weekend in style as goals from Cristino Ronaldo (39') Uruguayan striker Edison Cavani (64'), and, English forward Marcus Rashford (86') helped Man U in registering a morale-boosting win but more importantly, football megastar made another record on his name when he netted the very first goal of the contest in the 39th minute. Not only did he break the deadlock after successfully finding the back of the net but also ended up equaling former Ivory Coast and Chelsea striker Didier Drogba's record.

'CR7' who was aged 36 years and 267 days on Saturday thus ended up becoming the oldest player to both score and assist a goal in a Premier League match since Didier Drogba had achieved this feat back in December 2014. Coincidentally, the Chelsea great was also aged 36y 267d and had achieved the feat against the same opposition i.e. Spurs.