FC Barcelona Alter History Books To Set Incredible Defensive Record In La Liga

La Liga leaders FC Barcelona set a new league record on Sunday. The Catalan side kept another clean sheet to defeat Cadiz 2-0. FC Barcelona have only conceded 7 goals this season to mark a new defensive record at the Spanish top flight.

With a decent victory over Cadiz, FC Barcelona are sitting strong at the summit of the La Liga Table 2022/23. While the win meant that the 8-point gap with the second-placed Real Madrid would remain intact, the Blaugrana colors' side altered the history books to become the team to register the best defensive stats after 22 games. It is on 17 occasions this season that FC Barcelona have denied their opposition from scoring. They have just conceded 7 goals, which is a new La Liga record after 22 matches. Of the 7 goals they conceded they came in the El Clasico against Real Madrid in October.

All-time Record

The all-time defensive record for a complete season of Liga football is just 15 goals, something that Real Madrid did twice in a row, in 1931/32 and 1932/33. However, these statistics by the Whites cannot be compared to the modern era because in those days there were only 18 games.

It was the aforesaid Deportivo campaign that was the best defensive performance in a 38-game league season when the Galicians ended up letting in just 18 goals until that amazing record was equaled by Atlético in 2015/16. Barça are currently going strong and have to refrain from conceding 11 more goals in their last 16 games to set a new record. They're going about things the right way, but the season is long and only the business end would showcase whether Barcelona would be able to set the best defensive record in La Liga history. Lots in store for the fans.