FC Barcelona Winger All Set To Join Lionel Messi's Former Club Paris Saint-Germain: Report

Ousmane Dembélé is one of the key players for FC Barcelona and is in the plans of Spanish manager Xavi. After a 3-0 victory against Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly on Sunday, the French star made headlines after he scored a beautiful goal from the right flank of the box. After having a bad start with the club when signed from Borussia Dortmund for €120.00m in 2017, Dembélé has become one of the best players in the Catalan giants.

Dembélé has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain

The Paris Saint-Germain football club has reached an agreement on the terms of a contract with a player who currently plays for Barcelona as a winger. It is important to note that this player's release clause of €50 million will expire on August 1st. The upcoming transfer fee is reported to be €50 million, and the player has committed to a long-term contract with the French club. He will meet with boss Luis Enrique in Paris as a result of the deal.

Rumours about Dembélé's possible transfer to PSG have been circulating for some months, and the Parisians recently took steps to trigger his €50 million release clause. According to several reports, the transfer is now on the cusp of completion since Dembélé has given his agreement to the deal.

This move comes after PSG lost Lionel Messi to Inter Miami and is also facing the potential of losing Kylian Mbappe. Dembélé will be the third offensive acquisition for the Ligue 1 Champions this summer, after Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-In.

How has Dembélé’s career with FCB gone so far?

The FIFA 2018 World Cup player has been one of the fastest players on the pitch and makes a lethal impact with skillful moves on the flank. His stint at the Spanish Club has been great, as he won 3 Spanish Leagues and 2 Spanish Cups. He went on to score 40 goals and provide 43 assists in 185 games. A star of great calibre has been restricted by multiple injuries since 2017.

Paris Saint-Germain needs to act quickly since Dembélé's release clause is projected to climb to €100 million on August 1. With the contract with French International ending in June 2024, they needed to act quickly to seal the transfer of Lionel Messi's former FC Barcelona teammate.