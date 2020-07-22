FC Goa Sign Igor Angulo, Highest Foreign Goalscorer In The Polish League

Indian Super League (ISL) champions FC Goa will head into the ISL 2020-21 season with a proven goalscorer, having signed Gornik striker Igor Angulo this week. The ISL club are looking to rebuild the squad ahead of their campaign for the upcoming season that is tentatively scheduled for November 21, 2020. It is reported that FC Goa will see the arrival of four foreign players this term.

ISL news: FC Goa sign Igor Angulo

The FC Goa rebuild begins with the signing of Igor Angulo. The 36-year-old striker has a proven track record in front of goal despite his age. Angulo has managed to make it to the Best XI of Ekstraklasa, the Poland professional league for the past three seasons consecutively. Angulo also holds the record of scoring the most goals for a foreign player in the Polish league, netting 76 times in 126 league appearances.

Angulo made his professional debut with LaLiga outfit Athletic club Bilbao in 2003. Since then, he has played in various European leagues in France, Cyprus, Greece and Poland. His impact in Poland over the past four seasons has been nothing short of exceptional, with the player likely to be included in the club's Hall of Fame.

ISL news: Igor Angulo's exceptional form in Poland

Amid the FC Goa transfer reports, Gornik president Dariusz Czernik has reportedly asserted that Angulo will be included in the club's Hall of Fame sooner or later. The president described the striker as the best player to have played at the club in the last 20 years while labelling him as an outstanding professional.

According to reports, Angulo had offers from clubs based in Turkey. However, the Spaniard decided to ply his trade with FC Goa. Angulo was the top transfer choice for FC Goa manager Juan Ferrando as well. The striker reportedly believes that he will have a great time in front of goal with FC Goa in the ISL.

FC Goa finished top of the ISL standings last season. The ISL champions bagged 39 points in the competition, followed by ATK in second place with 24 points. The upcoming ISL season will likely be played behind closed doors this time around amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Image courtesy: gornikzabrze.pl