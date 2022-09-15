FC Sheriff Vs Manchester United Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Europa League Match?

After a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad in their opening match of the UEFA Europa League, Premier League giants Manchester United are all set to travel to the Sheriff Stadium to face FC Sheriff on Thursday. On the other hand, Sheriff head into this clash on the back of a convincing 3-0 victory over Omonia.

After the first round of fixtures, Sheriff will be looking to continue their fantastic start to the season while the Red Devils will be looking to get their campaign back on track with a win. Ahead of the clash between the two sides, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Europa League live in India, the UK and the US, and the FC Sheriff vs Manchester United live stream details.

What time will Sheriff vs Man United begin?

The FC Sheriff vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League clash will begin live at 10:15 PM IST on Thursday, September 15.

How to watch UEFA Europa League live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Europa League live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of both teams and UEFA.

Sheriff vs Manchester United live stream details

Indian fans wanting to watch the FC Sheriff vs Manchester United live stream can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch UEFA Europa League live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the UEFA Europa League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. The game will be telecasted live on BT Sport 1. As for the live streaming, fans can tune in to the BT Sport app or website. The clash will commence live at 5:45 PM BST on Thursday, September 15.

How to watch Sheriff vs Manchester United in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the UEFA Europa League live can tune in to CBS Sports. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available on Paramount Plus. The match will commence live at 11:45 AM ET on Thursday, September 15.