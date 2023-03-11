Fede Valverde Expresses Passion For Real Madrid; 'Want Me Out...They Will Have To Kill Me'

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has expressed his commitment for Real Madrid. The midfielder joined the Los Blancos in 2017 and in the last couple of years he has cemented his place as the starter for The Whites. During the filming for Apple TV’s upcoming club documentary ‘Real Madrid: Hasta del final’, which focuses on their La Liga and Champions League double win last season, Valverde was asked to express his feeling about playing for Madrid. The player gave a vehement response stating that it would take an extreme force to separate him from the club.

Fede, who has over the years grown to be among the fan favorite stated that, presented his loyalty for the club by stating, “If they want me out of Real Madrid… they will have to kill me”.

Valverde, who is seen as the future captain of the club, has played pivotal roles for the club lately. In the current season, he has scored 9 goals for the club (All competitions) and could add more with a still huge portion of the season left.

Real Madrid season 2022/23

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table. They are 9 points behind the league leaders FC Barcelona. With so much gap many fans are of the opinion that the title is gone. However, according to head coach Carlo Ancelotti, the team will fight till the end. While the title is not currently in the grasp, it wasn't like that till the mid of the league. Following the culmination of the FIFA world cup 2022, the team has struggled to get into the rhythm. Barring the league, Real Madrid are very much active in the Copa Del Rey and in the UEFA Champions League. In Copa, They are currently trailing FC Barcelona 0-1 in the semi-final tie, the second leg will be played on March 20. And as for the champions league, the 14-time holders are all set to make it to the quarterfinal stage with a heavy lead of 5-2 over Liverpool. The second leg of the UCL tie will take place on March 16.