Manchester United fans had their hearts pounding after the club shared the official trailer of the film based on the life of their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Titled Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, the film is slated to hit theatres and streaming platforms later this month. The movie will provide a detailed account of the life and legend of one of football’s greatest managers. Here's a look at the Sir Alex Ferguson film trailer, the Ferguson film release date and other details regarding the much-awaited movie.

Ferguson film trailer: When is Sir Alex Ferguson Never Give In releasing?

Manchester United shared the trailer of the upcoming Sir Alex Ferguson film all set to hit theatres and streaming platforms in May. The film, a revealing and deeply personal documentary on the life of Sir Alex Ferguson, from his working-class roots in Glasgow to his career as one of the greatest football managers of all time. The documentary is directed by Sir Alex’s son, Jason Ferguson, and recounts his journey while recovering from a traumatic brain haemorrhage. The Sir Alex Ferguson film also covers his legendary managerial career and his relationship with some players and his family and is a story of the 79-year-old's memory.

He has won more trophies than any other manager in football history and the legendary manager recalls every single trophy win, right from his days in Scotland to Manchester. The documentary also features his own successful playing career and prolific goal-scoring at Scottish clubs, including Rangers, to his move into management with Aberdeen. The film features candid interviews with Alex himself, his wife Cathy, his three sons, as well as former colleagues and elite players including Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs and Gordon Strachan. This documentary is about the bond between a father and son, an exploration of leadership and mental toughness, and a celebration of one of football’s greatest careers.

Where to watch Ferguson film? Will Ferguson film release in India?

"Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In" is produced by DNA Films, who were previously behind the likes of The Last King of Scotland and Ex Machina as well as Passion Pictures, known for their work on Searching for Sugarman. The exclusive documentary will be available for streaming through its Prime service in the UK & Ireland beginning May 29. It will also be distributed in select theatres nationwide from May 27. The film will be available for rent internationally from 31st May after the football season draws to a close in England.

