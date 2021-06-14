Ferran Torres Girlfriend: Is The Spanish Star Dating Or Single? All You Need To Know

Three-time European Champions Spain begin their Euro 2020 campaign on Monday night, as they take on Sweden in Group E. The tournament will mark the first major tournament for Ferran Torres, who is expected to start for Luis Enrique's side in Seville. Ahead of the game, here's a look at "Is Ferran Torres dating?", "who is Ferran Torres girlfriend?" and the Ferran Torres age.

Who is Ferran Torres girlfriend? Is Ferran Torres dating?

Ferran Torres is currently focusing on his game and at the time of writing is not involved in any relationship. The Manchester City star is very close to his family and often posts pictures with his sister, but all details of his lady love are private if there is one. At 21, Torres has a lot of time to focus on his love interests, but is choosing football at the present moment and has been rewarded for the same. The former Valencia winger is likely to be a key part of head coach Pep Guardiola's plans at the Etihad Stadium, especially after the departure of Sergio Aguero.

Torres is also valued by Luis Enrique, who picked him for Spain's Euro 2020 squad ahead of the likes of Iago Aspas, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio. The Manchester City star will look to repay that faith shown in him whenever he gets the opportunity to make his mark during the mega event. The 21-year-old is reaping rewards for his dedication shown since he was six years old when he joined the Valencia academy. He charted a meteoric rise and broke multiple records, modelling his play on the likes of some international stars including David Villa. He earned a move to Manchester City last summer, where he has shone despite limited appearances for the Premier League champions.

Ferran Torres age: Ferran Torres stats

Ferran Torres had a productive 2020/21 season helping Manchester City lift the Premier League and the Carabao Cup titles while taking them to the Champions League final. In 36 appearances this term, the 21-year-old scored 13 goals and assisted another 3, scoring a goal every 162 minutes. Torres was deployed as a striker following injuries to Aguero and Gabriel Jesus and responded with his best-ever goalscoring season, scoring seven in the Premier League and four in the Champions League. The former Valencia man made his Spain debut in September and has been unstoppable, scoring six goals in just 11 games for La Roja.

(Image Courtesy: Ferran Torres Instagram)