FIFA 21 Trailer Released, Cantona ICON Leaves Man United Fans Ecstatic

EA Sports, on Tuesday, released the FIFA 21 trailer ahead of the conclusion of the ongoing season. While Pars Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe made it to the cover of EA Sports FIFA 21, many fans were surprised with the announcement of Manchester United legend Eric Cantona as the new icon of the game.

Mbappe, Cantona prominent in FIFA 21 trailer

In the EA Sports' FIFA game, the Icon Ultimate Team is awarded to football legends who have brought an end to their professional career. Man United fans will now be able to include Cantona in their FIFA 21 team, with the game slated to be released in October this year. Former Man United players that have icon items in the game include Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand, Roy Keane, Peter Schmeichel, George Best, and Edwin van der Sar. Fans could not hold on to their excitement on the Cantona Icon FIFA 21 announcement.

Fans react to Cantona Icon FIFA 21 announcement

King cantonaaaa — JoshB03 (@B03Josh) July 23, 2020

yeaaaa boiiiii lol Le King — Jay Lillington (@JDizzleDawg1987) July 23, 2020

We‘ll drink a drink drink drink to Eric the King the King the King he‘s the leader of our football team 🎶🎶🎶🇾🇪😍😍 — Woody (@MUTWoody) July 23, 2020

I hope we get a celebration where we can Kung fu kick the fans — Brandon (@Brandon78368000) July 23, 2020

The United legend — Damilola (@524Sly) July 23, 2020

Eric Cantona career summary

Eric Cantona enjoyed a successful stint with Man United that lasted five seasons. During his stay at Old Trafford, the Frenchman managed 185 appearances, netting 82 times across all competitions. His time at Man United was seemingly marked by immense success domestically, winning four Premier League titles over five seasons. He also won the FA Charity Shield thrice, while also clinching the FA Cup twice, before hanging his boots in 1997 at the age of 30.

Mbappe feels 'proud' after release of FIFA 21 trailer

Meanwhile, PSG star and 2018 World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe will be the new cover player for the FIFA 21 game, as suggested in the trailer. The 21-year-old France international took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the FIFA 21 trailer. He asserted that he cannot wait to play the game, describing it as a moment of pride on being the cover star for the EA Sports FIFA franchise.

Cover Star ⭐️

Can’t wait to play this!

Proud to be the #FIFA21 cover star

Dream come true. @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/RGpStusWwH — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 22, 2020

Mbappe has been one of the standout performers for the Ligue 1 champions this season, which played an important role on becoming the cover star for FIFA 21. He netted 30 goals, along with 17 assists in 33 games. His side are very much alive in the Champions League this season as they managed to edge past Dortmund to secure a spot in the quarter-final.

