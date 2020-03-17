FIFA And WHO Launch Five Key Tactics With Mourinho, Wenger To Tackle Coronavirus Pandemic

Various global organisations around the globe have been working around the clock to battle the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. FIFA and WHO have also joined the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic by releasing an awareness video. Iconic managers Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino all feature in this FIFA video posted by WHO's official Twitter handle on Tuesday, earlier this week.

UEFA to make an important decision on Euro 2020 on Tuesday

Key decisions will be made at today's emergency UEFA meeting on the future of European football as the coronavirus pandemic continues. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 17, 2020

FIFA and WHO team up to tackle Coronavirus outbreak

With the support of the @WHO, we bring you the 5 key tactics to tackle the spread of #COVID19.



ℹ️ More info: https://t.co/6qj8uRdCZk pic.twitter.com/5VW5IMeygw — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) March 16, 2020

Iconic managers Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino all feature in FIFA's awareness video regarding the Coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the world. Top football leagues across the world have been put on hold for the time being as the respective domestic authorities chalk out alternative plans in the coming days. UEFA will also meet today to discuss the postponement of the upcoming Euro 2020 competition.

UEFA to demand hefty compensation from clubs to postpone Euro 2020 by a year

UEFA will demand compensation of around £275 million from its clubs and leagues to postpone Euro 2020 by a year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



This is what UEFA estimates it will cost to push the EUROs back by 12 months to June 2021.



[@David_Ornstein] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) March 16, 2020

