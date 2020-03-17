The Debate
FIFA And WHO Launch Five Key Tactics With Mourinho, Wenger To Tackle Coronavirus Pandemic

Football News

FIFA and WHO have teamed up to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak with an important message. Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho and others feature in this video.

Various global organisations around the globe have been working around the clock to battle the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. FIFA and WHO have also joined the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic by releasing an awareness video. Iconic managers Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino all feature in this FIFA video posted by WHO's official Twitter handle on Tuesday, earlier this week.

UEFA to make an important decision on Euro 2020 on Tuesday

FIFA and WHO team up to tackle Coronavirus outbreak

Iconic managers Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino all feature in FIFA's awareness video regarding the Coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the world. Top football leagues across the world have been put on hold for the time being as the respective domestic authorities chalk out alternative plans in the coming days. UEFA will also meet today to discuss the postponement of the upcoming Euro 2020 competition. 

UEFA to demand hefty compensation from clubs to postpone Euro 2020 by a year

