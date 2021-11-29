FIFA Announces 11 Player Nomination For Puskas Award 2021; Lamela, Mahrez Among Names

FIFA has announced an 11 player strong nomination list for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021. The FIFA Puskas Award is an annual prize handed to the player from the men’s or women’s game who has been judged to have scored the best goal of the year.

The winner for this award is selected by a jury comprising of FIFA Legends and votes by FIFA.com registered fans from all over the world. The award has been bagged by several international stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovich, Olivier Giroud and Cristiano Ronaldo among many others. Last year, Tottenham Hotspurs striker Heung-Min Son won the award for his brilliant solo goal against Burnley in December 2019.

Given that efforts are being made to find the best goals from across the footballing world, the list features some very unfamiliar names alongside a few known names. Also, since there is a prevailing pandemic situation, the winners are to be announced during an online ceremony on January 17.

Puskas Award 2021 nominees list

Luiz Diaz - Brazil vs Colombia (June 23, 2021) in the CONMEBOL Copa America

Gauthier Hein - Chamois Niortais FC vs AJ Auxerre (April 10, 2021) in Ligue 22

Eric Lamela - Arsenal vs Tottenham (March 14, 2021) in the Premier League

Valentino Lazaro - Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach (November 8, 2020) in the Bundesliga

Riyad Mahrez - Zimbabwe vs Algeria (November 16, 2020) in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match

Sandra Owusu-Ansah - Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies FC vs Supreme Ladies FC (May 8, 2021) in the Ghana Women’s Premier League

Vangelis Pavlidis - Willem II vs Fortuna Sittard (May 16, 2021) in Dutch Eredivisie

Daniela Sanchez - Querétaro FC vs Atlético de San Luis (January 16, 2021) in the Liga MX Femenil

Patrik Schick - Czech Republic v. Scotland - (June 14, 2021) in EURO 2020

Mehdi Taremi - Chelsea vs FC Porto (April 13, 2021) in the UEFA Champions League

Caroline Weir - Manchester City WFC vs Manchester United WFC - (February 12, 2021) in the FA Women’s Super League

Meanwhile, the much-awaited 2021 Ballon d'Or will be revealed later tonight (Tuesday, November 30th, 1:00 AM IST) with all eyes on Lionel Messi who is a strong favourite to win a record seventh.

Image: Facebook/ @FIFAFootballAwards