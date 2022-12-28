FIFA Asks Iran To Explain Death Sentence Of Iranian Footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani

The international governing body of the football association, FIFA, on Tuesday, demanded an explanation about the death sentence of 26-year-old former football player for Iran’s national youth team, Amir Nasr-Azadani, who was ordered to be hanged to death by the Iranian regime.

FIFA on Dec 27 wrote a letter to the Islamic Republic's Football Federation, asking about the situation of the professional Iranian football player who is on the brink of execution for his alleged engagement in the anti-regime popular uprising that was sparked after the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in country's morality police's custody for breach of dress code.

Nasr-Azadani's sentencing caused global outrage, including at the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022, as prominent global personalities, including Iran's current goalkeeper of the national football team, Alireza Beiranvand, and former Team Melli captain Masoud Shojaei rallied their support behind the footballer's voice campaigning for women's rights.

The international football players’ union FIFPRO, last week, stated that it was “sickened” by the sentencing of the Iranian footballer as it demanded the removal of his punishment. Iranian judiciary, although, denied the reports labelling them as false.

“FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country,” the federation said in a tweet.

Footballer read a 'forced' confession

Nasr-Azadani, who played in Iran’s top-flight for teams like Rah-Ahan Tehran FC, Tractor SC and Gol-e Rayhan., also appeared on state television on November 20 alongside two other accused and read a "forced" confession, according to IranWire. The outlet also reported that the Islamic Republic of Iran's judicial system is planning to hang the 26-year-old footballer for the death of Colonel Esmaeil Cheraghi and two members of Basij, the government militia.

Asadollah Jafari, the judiciary chief of Isfahan, Iran where Nasr-Azadani was arrested on November 16, said in a statement that the indictment was related to the charge of “rebellion, membership in illegal gangs, collusion to undermine security and waging war against God".

He explained that the sentence is pending further investigation by a Revolutionary Court. The preliminary sentence can be appealed by the footballer at the Supreme court. Furthermore, he went on to claim that the Iranian footballer was one of nine suspects who were arrested that day, adding that he was a member of an “armed group that operated in a networked and organised manner with the intent of fighting the basis of the Islamic Republic establishment”.