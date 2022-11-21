FIFA Issues Strict Clothing Code Of Conduct For Qatar World Cup; Check All Rules Here

As the FIFA World Cup 2022 kickstarted in Qatar on Sunday after landing in several controversies, the organisers of the giant event have issued detailed guidelines wherein fans are advised to abide by while watching the game. According to the "stadium code of conduct" that applies to all 64 matches in the Gulf state, fans are strictly advised to follow the clothing as well as "drinks" rules. As per the rule, fans must keep their shirts on and not be "visibly under the influence of alcohol" at World Cup stadiums in Qatar.

Qatar World Cup Code of conduct for fans

Drinks:

A tourist is prohibited from consuming alcohol in stadiums or outside specified spaces. While it may be permissible to drink in specified places, it is prohibited to bring alcohol into stadiums or outside permissible areas. According to the rules, whoever drinks any alcoholic beverages in a public place or opens a store or a house to trade in alcoholics shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months and/or a fine not exceeding three thousand Qatari Riyals (QR 3000).

Clothing

In a staunch statement, the FIFA organisers said that the fans are strictly advised not to remove clothing during the match. They must also not "reveal intimate body parts". "For the avoidance of doubt, body tattoos and body paint do not constitute clothing," it adds.

Vuvuzelas and musical instruments

Unlike earlier times, the organisers of the football world cup have advised fans to not bring any musical instruments such as vuvuzelas during the match. Earlier during the matches, fans brought plastic horns which were widely criticised by the viewers watching on television.

LIVE Broadcast

It is prohibited to stream or broadcast any and all descriptions or information related to the match results or statistics if intended or done for commercial use. "Prohibition of devices used to record, transmit, stream, upload, publish on the internet or otherwise distribute sound, video or photographic images, descriptions, data, match results or statistics using any method of transmission, including the internet, radio, television, transmission via a computer, mobile phone, and auxiliary device," it added.

Follow laws

It is suggested that jurisdictional procedures related to violations of laws and/or any disputes be handled in a temporary specialized court if the case relates to the event of the FIFA 2022 Football World Cup.

Image: Twitter/@roadto2022en