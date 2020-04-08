FIFA Releases New Transfer Window Guidelines To Deal With Coronavirus Lockdown

Global football governing body FIFA has come out with a set of new guidelines amid the impact of coronavirus in football. The whole of Europe has been affected by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought a halt to all footballing events in the continent.

FIFA new guidelines to deal with current situation

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has claimed that the governing body has come out with FIFA new guidelines to deal with the unprecedented halt in footballing action. However, he asserted that FIFA new guidelines will not solve every problem, but it will bring about some much-needed clarity and stability. The FIFA new guidelines deal with the football transfer window as well.

FIFA new guidelines shed light on contracts

FIFA has announced several changes that were needed to deal with the suspension of domestic leagues across Europe. One of the major changes introduced by FIFA pertains to the contracts that will end in June. The new rule suggests that the contracts that were to actually end in June will now be extended and will end when the season is actually completed. Meanwhile, the players who had agreed to join a new club from the 2020-2021 season shall do so when the season draws to a close.

FIFA new guidelines clarify on football transfer window

FIFA has confirmed that the issue of the football transfer window dates needs to be worked out at the earliest. New rules suggest that the officials will move the football transfer window between the end of the current season and the start of the next season. However, there have been no suggestions to shorten the football transfer window as of now.

FIFA new guidelines in light of coronavirus in football

FIFA new guidelines also highlight the financial impact on the clubs. It states that the club and the players should come to an agreement to cooperate during times of distress, hinting towards players’ pay cut policy. This guideline is significant, considering the fact the likes of Juventus and Barcelona have come to an agreement with the first-team players to agree to a pay cut.

