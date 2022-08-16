FIFA Suspends AIFF, India Now Stripped Off Hosting Rights For 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup

In a key development, the global football governing body FIFA suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect citing 'undue influence' of third parties in its management. The suspension also means that India will now be stripped of hosting rights for the upcoming 2022 Under-17 Women's World Cup.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," read the official statement by FIFA.

AIFF banned: No U-17 Women’s World Cup or international appearances

The football governing body further informed that the suspension on AIFF will be lifted only after an order to set up a Committee of Administrators (COA) to act as the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed. The ban will be lifted once the AIFF administration regains full control of the national body’s daily affairs. “The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned,” FIFA added.

FIFA will now asses new steps in terms of organizing the U-17 Women’s World Cup, while the matter will be referred to the Bureau of the Council if necessary. Meanwhile, the world football governing body also added that they are in ‘constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and are expecting to reach a positive outcome.

AIFF has not held elections for the past two seasons and COA will be taking care of the AIFF for the first time in its 85-year-old history. This was not the first time that FIFA will be imposing a ban on the football body of any country on account of trouble within member associations.

India have already qualified for AFC 2023, but as things now stand, there will be no international appearances until the AIFF administration regains full control of the national body’s daily affairs. While international matches will be affected, domestic tournaments like ISL and I-League will continue to take place since it does not come under FIFA jurisdiction. The FIFA ban will also affect the transfers of overseas players as they will not be allowed to play.