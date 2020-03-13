The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

FIFA To Collaborate With WHO To Raise Awareness And Fight Coronavirus

Football News

FIFA President met the Director-General of WHO to discuss the measures that should be taken by sports governing bodies and administrators during coronavirus.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
FIFA

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino on March 12 met the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva to discuss the measures that should be taken by sports governing bodies and administrators during coronavirus pandemic. Tedros and Gianni also discussed how football can help the WHO response to the deadly disease. 

Gianni and Tedros in a joint statement said, “Sports governing bodies and decision-makers should always keep in mind that health comes first. All sports bodies must be ready to follow national guidance, based on thorough risk assessments, to stage safe events or take other required Actions that protect the health of fans, players, coaches and the broader communities”. 

READ: Italy's Coronavirus Ground Zero Sets Virtuous Example

WHO and FIFA will also be working in conjunction with other leading figures in world football. The two organisation will also be working to launch a joint awareness-raising campaign and engage in various initiatives to ensure all people receive needed advice to protect and promote their health and that of their community. As per reports, back in 2019, both the organisations also agreed on a four-year collaboration to promote healthy lifestyles through football globally. 

READ: Coronavirus Scare: Indonesia Temporarily Bans Face Mask Export To Secure Domestic Supply

'Controllable pandemic' 

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 100 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,900 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation. 

However, Tedros also said that the coronavirus outbreak is a controllable pandemic. According to a statement released by the World Health Organisation, Tedros outlined two main reasons as to why the decision was taken to describe the epidemic as a pandemic. Tedros said that one reason was the speed and scale of transmission and the others was because 'countries are not approaching this threat with the level of political commitment needed to control it'.

READ: Coronavirus Can Live In Patients For Over 30 Days After Contraction

READ: Kenya Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus In East Africa

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Trump
TRUMP DOWNPLAYED CORONAVIRUS: US
Congress
MANISH TEWARI: COVID19 A BIO-WEAPON
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19